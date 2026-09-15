5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Apple TV, Netflix and More

It’s a big week for new shows landing on streamers, with heavy hitters returning and big premieres queued up.
Among the gauntlet of new releases this week, “Slow Horses” returns to Apple TV for a sixth season that promises to bring back a number of familiar faces to the series. Elsewhere, Ryan Murphy’s blood-soaked Netflix anthology “Monster” is back, and the infamous killer getting the focus this time is Lizzie Borden. “South Park” and “Dancing with the Stars” also land this week.
Here are the five shows coming to streaming this week that are worth a watch.
Dancing with the Stars
“Dancing with the Stars” is back for Season 35 Tuesday on ABC and Disney+ (episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day). The stars in question who are prepping to show off their skills on the dance floor this season include Julia Stiles, Maura Higgins, Connor Wood, Jenna Dewan, Ciara Miller and more. Fans eager to get back to themed nights and flashy dances throughout the season won’t have to wait much longer.
Slow Horses
Apple TV’s beloved spy series “Slow Horses” returns once again for Season 6 on Wednesday. Gary Oldman is back as Jackson Lamb, the head of the beleaguered group of MI5 agents who somehow keep stumbling into big cases. This season’s concern follows someone who is killing old members of Slough House, which means Jackson, River and the rest of the Slow Horses need to track down former members before the killer does. This means there will be some familiar faces returning to the show – including Olivia Cooke, who hasn’t been on the show since Season 1.
The Traitors: New Blood
If you have fallen in love with “The Traitors” since Alan Cumming brought the show to the States on Peacock, the spinoff “New Blood” will scratch your itch. Where the main Peacock series treats the round table like a gathering of reality TV Avengers, “New Blood” will be full of just regular people — much like the original U.K. series. If the complaint about the main show is that people’s reputations as “gamers” get them targeted early, then the spinoff could be for you, as everyone is coming in as a complete unknown. The series debuts Thursday on NBC, streaming next-day on Peacock.
Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story
Netflix’s blood-soaked hit “Monster” is ready to dive deep into its next historical killer. This year, the target is Lizzie Borden, who infamously killed her parents with an axe in the late 1800s. The dramatized retelling won’t just unpack the Borden killings, but also explore how her case served as a catalyst for other female killers throughout history — the most prominent being Aileen Wuornos, who is played by Ryan Murphy mainstay Sarah Paulson.
South Park
“South Park” – or “South America,” as this season was cheekily re-named – Season 29 lands back on Comedy Central this Wednesday, with new episodes streaming Thursdays on Paramount+. The return might cause some terror in the White House, as the show spent the majority of the previous season going after President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in a way few other programs were. The new season is likely to have plenty more to say about all that has gone down since it went off the air. Expect it to be plenty vocal about other current events topics like the Paramount/WBD merger, which would directly affect the show. Don’t expect that to scare the animated comedy off.