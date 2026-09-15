5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Apple TV, Netflix and More

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It’s a big week for new shows landing on streamers, with heavy hitters returning and big premieres queued up.

Among the gauntlet of new releases this week, “Slow Horses” returns to Apple TV for a sixth season that promises to bring back a number of familiar faces to the series. Elsewhere, Ryan Murphy’s blood-soaked Netflix anthology “Monster” is back, and the infamous killer getting the focus this time is Lizzie Borden. “South Park” and “Dancing with the Stars” also land this week.

Here are the five shows coming to streaming this week that are worth a watch.