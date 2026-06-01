5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Netflix, Prime Video and More

This week’s new shows to keep an eye on include the return of a reality TV juggernaut and some top-tier adaptations.
“Love Island USA” looks to feed the reality TV addicts when it returns Tuesday for a messy summer of flirting and fighting. For people looking for more scripted stories, “Cape Fear” and “The Vampire Lestat” are marking two strong adaptations heading to Apple TV and AMC at the end of the week.
These are the five TV shows that you should keep your eye on this week.
Love Island USA
Some people mark the beginning of Summer with Memorial Day, but the real ones know it truly begins once the new season of “Love Island” drops. The USA variant has blown up the last couple of years, and the latest season starts its messy month of episodes on Tuesday. A new group of hot singles are primed to be dropped into the Villa for a month of banter, flirting and fighting – all for the amusement of us watching on Peacock at home.
The Legend of Vox Machina
The animated adventures of the Dungeons and Dragons campaign that kicked off the success of Critical Role heads into its fourth season on Prime Video. The latest season leaps forward in time about a year and finds the group spread throughout Exandria after their battle with the Chroma Conclave. They’ll need to come back together to prepare to face an even more ancient threat that looks to bring ruin to the continent.
Cape Fear
A new, longer adaptation of “Cape Fear” is coming to Apple TV on Friday. It marks the first adaptation of the John D. MacDonald novel since Martin Scorsese directed a film version starring Robert De Niro in 1991. This new version modernizes the story about a released convict who makes it his goal to terrorize the lawyer (and his family) who put him behind bars for years. Javier Bardem takes up the helm as the terrifying Max Cady, while Patrick Wilson and Amy Adams play the husband and wife fighting for their lives from the psychopath.
The Vampire Lestat
“The Vampire Lestat” is the retitled third season of AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire” – the best show airing on TV that not enough people are watching. The new season shifts the primary focus from Louis to the titular Lestat to examine his time as a rock star. The confidence to do all this in the middle of your series – from the POV change to the entire title change of your show – just adds more fuel to the fact that this show is cooking on another level from most of what is coming out on TV right now. Binge the first two seasons and catch up for this new entry. You won’t be disappointed.
Not Suitable For Work
If you want something a little lighter, “Not Suitable For Work” looks to be scratching the comedy itch this week. The series follows a group of work-addicted twenty-somethings living their lives in Murray Hill. Their goals to find professional success and personal triumphs lead to some counterproductive shenanigans.