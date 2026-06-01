5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Netflix, Prime Video and More

This week’s new shows to keep an eye on include the return of a reality TV juggernaut and some top-tier adaptations.

“Love Island USA” looks to feed the reality TV addicts when it returns Tuesday for a messy summer of flirting and fighting. For people looking for more scripted stories, “Cape Fear” and “The Vampire Lestat” are marking two strong adaptations heading to Apple TV and AMC at the end of the week.

These are the five TV shows that you should keep your eye on this week.