26 Award Contenders You Can Stream During the Holiday Break

If you’re looking to catch up on the awards race, now is the time.

The winter months typically bring a slew of Academy Awards hopefuls to audiences, with some arriving on streaming and others finally hitting theaters. As we start to get a clearer sense of which films are likely to receive nominations, most of the key players are now in place.

If you can’t make it back out to the theater this holiday season, here are 26 awards contenders you can watch from home.

Focus Features “Bugonia” (Peacock) You’ll have to wait until after Christmas to watch “Bugonia,” the latest collaboration between Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos (as well as “Kinds of Kindness co-star Jesse Plemons”). A remake of the South Korean film “Save the Green Planet!,” “Bugonia” follows two conspiracy theorists (Plemons, Aidan Delbis) who kidnap a powerful CEO (Stone) because they believe her to be an alien. The film is a wonderful dark comedy with three outstanding performances at its center and out of this world production design and cinematography. You’ll want to watch out for this one in multiple categories, including Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay. “Bugonia” starts streaming on Peacock on Dec. 26.

“Apocalypse in the Tropics” (Netflix) The Documentaries The Academy Awards recently unveiled their shortlists in 12 categories, giving awards season followers a look into the possible nominees in several of the Oscars’ branches. You can find three short-listed documentaries on Netflix: “Apocalypse in the Tropics,” “Cover-Up” (coming to the service Dec. 26) and “The Perfect Neighbor.” You can also check out “The Alabama Solution” (HBO Max), “Come See Me in the Good Light” (Apple TV) and “Folktales” (Kanopy) now.

“F1: The Movie” (Courtesy of Apple Original Films) “F1” (Apple TV) Joseph Kosinski’s latest technical marvel rolled into theaters over the summer to a pretty resounding reception. Brad Pitt and Damson Idris star in “F1,” a film that will be one of the year’s big contenders in below-the-line craft categories. If you want to learn more about all of the precision that went into making such a high-octane experience, check out TheWrap’s interviews with Kosinski and the crew. Read Next

Joseph Kosinski Talks ‘F1’ Origins, Tech Challenges and Potential Sequel at Wrap Screening Q&A | Video

Mia Goth and Jacob Elordi in “Frankenstein” (Netflix) “Frankenstein” (Netflix) Another technical showcase, Guillermo del Toro’s passion project “Frankenstein” released on Netflix earlier this fall. The film is expected to be a big contender in multiple categories including cinematography, costume design, production design, makeup and hairstyling, original score and Best Picture. Jacob Elordi could become the first actor to receive an Oscar nomination for playing the iconic creature at the heart of the story.

Tessa Thompson as Hedda Gabler in “Hedda” (Credit: Amazon MGM) “Hedda” (Prime Video) Considered one of the undersung gems this awards season, Nia DaCosta’s “Hedda” can be watched this holiday season on Prime Video. The film sees DaCosta and lead performer Tessa Thompson take on Henrik Ibsen’s iconic play “Hedda Gabler.” It doesn’t seem like “Hedda” will be a big player this awards season, but this is one worth catching up on.

Rebecca Ferguson in “A House of Dynamite.” (Eros Hoagland/Netflix) “A House of Dynamite” (Netflix) Eight years after her last feature and 17 years after directing a Best Picture winner, Kathryn Bigelow returned in 2025 with “A House of Dynamite.” This non-linear film written by Noah Oppenheim details the response of U.S. government and military officials after Chicago is threatened by a lone nuclear missile. “A House of Dynamite” features Rebecca Ferguson, Idris Elba, Tracy Letts, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram and more in a sprawling ensemble. Read Next

Here's Why 'A House of Dynamite' Is So Damn Tense

Ji-young Yoo, Arden Cho and May Hong in ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ (Netflix) “KPop Demon Hunters” (Netflix) One of the big surprises of 2025, “KPop Demon Hunters” is currently positioned well in both the Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song categories. The cultural sensation follows a trio of women who alternate between being public K-pop superstars and private demon hunters. Few original soundtracks rival the endlessly catchy playlist in this charming and beautifully animated adventure. This would be a great watch for families of all ages.

“Left-Handed Girl” (Netflix) International Features While some of the year’s biggest Best International Feature contenders haven’t made it to streaming yet, you can still catch a handful of films this holiday season. Netflix is currently the home of “Homebound” (India) and “Left-Handed Girl” (Taiwan), the latter of which was co-written by Shih-Ching Tsou (who directed the film) and last season’s four-time Oscar winner Sean Baker. Both films made the Best International Feature shortlist, as did Argentina’s entry “Belén,” which is currently on Prime Video.

Adam Sandler in “Jay Kelly” (Netflix) “Jay Kelly” (Netflix) Noah Baumbach is back on Netflix with “Jay Kelly,” a film about a movie star (played by George Clooney) who undergoes a slow awakening while on a European adventure. Baumbach and co-writer Emily Mortimer (who also stars in the film) have been praised for their original screenplay, while Adam Sandler has generated buzz in the Best Supporting Actor category. After snubs for films like “Punch-Drunk Love” and “Uncut Gems” in the past, this could bring Sandler his first Oscar nomination.

“Diane Warren: Relentless” (Credit: SXSW) Music Contenders Every year, Oscar completionists like myself will generally have one or two movies they have to watch just for a song, either featured in the narrative of a film or during its credits, nominated at the Academy Awards. The Oscar shortlists gave us a couple hints at which of this year’s movies could fit the bill. Best Music (Original Song) mainstay Diane Warren was shortlisted for a song she wrote for her documentary “Diane Warren: Relentless” (alongside an original score shortlist for composer Lesley Barber). That film can be streamed on Hoopla and Kanopy, while other original song contenders “Highest 2 Lowest” and “The Ballad of Wallis Island” can be found on Apple TV and Prime Video, respectively. Read Next

Diane Warren Gives a Powerful Performance of 'Dear Me' With 14-Year-Old Eden Kontesz | Video

Guillaume Marbeck as Jean-Luc Godard in “Nouvelle Vague” (Netflix) “Nouvelle Vague” (Netflix) “Nouvelle Vague” got a somewhat surprising nomination for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes without being recognized in any other category. It went on to get shortlisted for Best Cinematography at the Academy Awards. This is one of two films directed by Richard Linklater this season, joining the also-in-the-running “Blue Moon.”

Chase Infiniti in “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.) “One Battle After Another” (HBO Max) I fear I will run out of things to say about “One Battle After Another” before March. The film is widely considered to be the Best Picture frontrunner, and for good reason. Having checked it out multiple times in theaters, I’ve felt that the 162-minute runtime always goes by in no time, with new discoveries and moments to latch onto presenting themselves with each watch. This is one of the most thoughtful and emotionally evocative films of the year, and I can’t wait to give it more watches from home.

Miles Caton in “Sinners” (Warner Bros. Pictures) “Sinners” (HBO Max) Like “One Battle After Another,” there’s not really much to say about “Sinners” that hasn’t already been said. This film deserves every nomination that’s coming its way, and probably a few more on top of that. Ryan Coogler’s period horror musical is a masterpiece, an invigorating piece of cinema that plays like magic in a theater and at home. He is truly a generational talent, one that’s built a stellar team around him able to help craft some of the best and most exciting films of the last decade. Read Next

How the 'Sinners' Supporting Stars Dove Into Ryan Coogler's Southern Gothic Smash

“Sorry, Baby” (A24) “Sorry, Baby” (HBO Max) I’ve been a vocal advocate for “Sorry, Baby” since I first saw Eva Victor’s charming and emotional debut feature. It’s nice to see the film building momentum, with Victor picking up an acting nod at the Golden Globes among some other screenplay/picture recognition. I’d love for all audiences to discover this small, exceptional film like I did — without really knowing the first thing about it. I promise it’s worth the watch.

Joel Edgerton in “Train Dreams” (Netflix) “Train Dreams” (Netflix) One year after Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar made ‘Sing Sing,’ the pair reteamed for ‘Train Dreams,’ this time with Bentley in the director’s chair. The film features an exceptional Joel Edgerton performance at the center of a story (based on Denis Johnson’s novella of the same name) about the passage of time and life’s joys and tragedies. It’s a cozy, at times devastating, gorgeous watch, and certainly worth your time this holiday season. Read Next

How the 'Train Dreams' Production Designer Built a Cabin That Became an Anchor for Memories

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” (Credit: Netflix) “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix) As of Dec. 12, fans of the “Knives Out” franchise can catch the series’ latest entry, “Wake Up Dead Man,” on Netflix. The film has been hailed as the most thoughtful entry in Rian Johnson’s whodunnit trilogy, with Josh O’Connor’s central character bringing interesting new depth to Daniel Craig’s lead detective Benoit Blanc. Like the rest of the “Knives Out” films, “Wake Up Dead Man” can be a laugh riot, yet it also manages to be a vehicle for deep, probing conversations about faith. A Best Adapted Screenplay nomination is possible, and it would be wholly warranted.