3 Shows to Binge-Watch Before They Leave Netflix in May

There are a handful of shows set to leave Netflix throughout May, including an IFC comedy co-created by former “SNL” stars Fred Armisen, Bill Hader and Seth Meyers that is as universally funny as it is brilliantly niche. In addition, the streamer is also preparing to say goodbye to a scripted Bravo true crime drama that only lasted two seasons and a Bryan Cranston-led Showtime original that similarly ran for a surprisingly short time.

Here are the shows you should binge-watch before they leave Netflix in May.

Bill Hader and Fred Armisen in “Documentary Now!” (IFC) “Documentary Now!” (2015) All four seasons of IFC’s “Documentary Now!,” one of the funniest and most hyper-specific comedies of the past decade, are set to leave Netflix on May 9. Created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers and Rhys Thomas, the series exclusively spoofs famous documentaries in each of its episodes, all of which are hosted by Helen Mirren. In doing so, the show not only packs in plenty of tongue-in-cheek jokes and references, but also endless celebrity cameos and brilliant stylistic flourishes. The result is a series that is truly strange and truly wonderful, and which works whether you know each documentary it is parodying or not.

“Dirty John” (Bravo) “Dirty John” (2018) Here is an easy show to recommend for any scandal and true crime-obsessed Netflix subscribers out there. Bravo’s “Dirty John” ran for only two seasons, both of which are set to leave Netflix on May 31. An anthology series, the show’s first season stars Connie Britton, Eric Bana, Juno Temple, Julia Garner and Jean Smart, among others, and it tells the true story of notorious con man and serial abuser John Meehan. Its second season stars Amanda Peet, Christian Slater and Rachel Keller and it tells the story of Betty Broderick and the murders she infamously committed. Both seasons should be easy for true crime fans to dive into and binge.