5 Shows to Binge-Watch Before They Leave Netflix Next Month

There are some solid shows leaving Netflix in June, but you can lock in for a priority binge with the right guidance.

Every month, a new TV is added to the streamer, but we also lose other shows in the process. Before a handful of great shows like “Sex and the City” and “Turn: Washington’s Spies” disappear from the app, there is still time to pull off a series binge.

Here are the five best shows leaving Netflix in June that you should look into falling down the rabbit hole on before they’re gone.