5 Shows to Binge-Watch Before They Leave Netflix Next Month

There are some solid shows leaving Netflix in June, but you can lock in for a priority binge with the right guidance.
Every month, a new TV is added to the streamer, but we also lose other shows in the process. Before a handful of great shows like “Sex and the City” and “Turn: Washington’s Spies” disappear from the app, there is still time to pull off a series binge.
Here are the five best shows leaving Netflix in June that you should look into falling down the rabbit hole on before they’re gone.
Turn: Washington’s Spies
Leaving on: June 10
If you want to have your spycraft stories married with a period piece drama, married with a war epic, boy, is there a show for you to binge. AMC’s underrated story about the first spy ring set up by George Washington during the Revolutionary War charts the path the few men and women involved followed to aid in the fight – and how they put their necks out on the line to fight for the new country’s independence. With only four seasons, there is plenty of time to lock in and get finished before it is once again removed from the Netflix library.
Sex and the City
For those who might not also have a subscription to HBO Max, you’re running out of time to dive into “Sex and the City.” The groundbreaking series follows Carrie Bradshaw and her friends as they navigate the terrifying waters of dating in New York City. Despite premiering back in 1998, the show has aged surprisingly well and still captures the ups and downs of looking for love in a major city.
Brockmire
If you’re looking for a breezy comedy that might have flown under the radar when it first premiered, “Brockmire” should be your next binge. The series follows Hank Azaria – most known as a prolific voice actor in “The Simpsons” – as a disgraced major league baseball announcer looking to get back in the booth and reclaim his career years after it imploded following an outburst learning about his wife cheating.
Blindspot
“Blindspot” was one of the many broadcast TV shows of the 2010s enamored with having a puzzle box premise and still chasing the highs of “Lost.” The show pulls it off better than others as Jaimie Alexander plays a woman who is dumped in a duffel bag in Times Square with no memories and covered in tattoos. The woman – and the FBI agent whose face was tattooed to her back – later learns that each one of her numerous new tattoos serves as a roadmap to a number of crimes taking place and holds the key to figuring out her lost identity.
Aquarius
Want to head back to the ’60s and explore more of the history surrounding the Charles Manson cult? “Aquarius” is a better stop than most. David Duchovny stars as a member of the LAPD who is tasked with his partner to investigate and infiltrate Manson’s growing cult and figure out a way to shut it down. The series only lasted two seasons, but led viewers on a wild ride that is still worth taking.