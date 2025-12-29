Where to Watch ‘A Grammy Celebration of Latin Music’

If you’re ready to dance the night away as we head toward the New Year, CBS and the Recording Academy have you covered this Sunday with “A Grammy Celebration of Latin Music.” Hosted by Wilmer Valderrama and Roselyn Sánchez, the two-hour special will celebrate Latin music and the genre’s lasting impact, with performers that range from Latin music legend Gloria Estefan to opera singer Andrea Bocelli to the cast of Broadway’s “Buena Vista Social Club.”

The special also features appearances and interviews from plenty of familiar faces, including “Hamilton” creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda and iconic “West Side Story” actress Rita Moreno. That’s just a few of the performances, interviews and appearances in a rather robust list, so read on for the full lineup, as well as all the details on when and where to watch the special.

When does “A Grammy Celebration of Latin Music” air?

The two-hour special airs on Sunday, Dec. 28 on CBS, from 8:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

What about streaming?

Yep, “A Grammy Celebration of Latin Music” will be available to stream on Paramount+, but when you can watch depends on what subscription you have.

Paramount+ Premium subscribers can stream the special live on Sunday night as it airs on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT, while the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan subscribers will only be able to watch on demand the next day.

Robin Thicke and Orianthi perform at “A Grammy Celebration of Latin Music” (Gustavo Caballero/CBS)

Who’s performing during the Grammy’s Latin music special?

It’s a pretty long and wide-ranging list. Here are all the confirmed performers.

Ángela Aguilar

Andrea Bocelli

Michael Bublé

Gloria Estefan

Luis Fonsi

Carín León and Nuno Bettencourt

Maren Morris

Aymée Nuviola

Laura Pausini

Prince Royce

Jon Secada

Robin Thicke and Orianthi

The Warning with Billy Idol and Steve Stevens

The cast of Broadway’s “Buena Vista Social Club”

Who else is showing up?

The special won’t just be non-stop covers and tributes, you can also expect some interviews and appearances from the folks below: