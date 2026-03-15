The 2026 Oscars kick off shortly. A lot of attention will be paid to Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” which leads the pack with an astounding 16 nominations (the most any single film has ever earned). But it’s going head-to-head with Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” in the night’s biggest categories, including Best Picture.

This year’s ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

What time do the Oscars start?

Red carpet coverage began at 4 p.m. ET on some networks, and the official red carpet show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Oscars ceremony starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

How can I watch the 2026 Oscars?

The Oscars ceremony will air live on ABC.

Are the Oscars streaming?

Yes. The Oscars are also streaming live on Hulu with a subscription. Last year’s ceremony was the first that was live-streamed.

Who is hosting the 2026 Oscars?

Late night talk show host Conan O’Brien will the awards show for the second time.

Presenters also include last year’s winners for Best Actor, Actress, Supporting Actor, and Supporting Actress: Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña. Other presenters include Delroy Lindo, Wagner Moura and Rose Byrne.

Who is nominated for the Oscars this year?

There are 24 categories up for awards this year. The nominees for Best Picture include “Train Song,” “Sinners,” “Marty Supreme,” “F1,” “Bugonia” “Hamnet,” “Frankenstein,” “One Battle After Another,” “The Secret Agent,” and “Sentimental Value.”

The nominees for Best Actor are Timothee Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan, Ethan Hawke, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Wagner Moura. The Best Actress nominees include Jessie Buckley, Rose Byrne, Kate Hudson, Renate Reinsve, and Emma Stone.