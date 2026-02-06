Luc Besson’s horror-fantasy “Dracula: A Love Tale” has officially arrived, and we’ve got all the details about when, where and how to watch.

The screenplay by Besson is based on Bram Stoker’s novel “Dracula.”

“Dracula: A Love Tale” follows a 15th-century prince (Caleb Landry Jones) who denounces God after the devastating loss of his wife. He inherits an eternal curse, ultimately becoming Dracula. Condemned to wander the Earth for centuries, he defies fate and death itself, guided by a single hope — to be reunited with his lost love.

“This film is very close to my heart and has been a joy to create over the past two years,” Besson said in a statement back in September 2025. “At its core, it’s a love story — Dracula seen in a different light, as a man searching for his lost love over 400 years. It’s been incredible to see audiences connect with it around the world, and I’m thrilled to partner with Vertical to bring this story to North American audiences.”

The film was produced by Besson and executive produced by Mark Canton, Dorothy Canton, Ryan Winterstern and Philippe Corrot.

Check out how to watch below.

When does “Dracula” come out?

Luc Besson’s “Dracula” comes out on Friday, Feb. 6.

Is “Dracula” in theaters?

Yep, “Dracula” comes out in selected theaters on Friday, Feb. 6. Check the links below for tickets.

Is “Dracula” streaming?

Right now, there are not confirmed streaming plans for “Dracula” that have been announced. But once we find out, we’ll add the details here.

What is “Dracula” about?

Here’s the official description for the film per Vertical: “When a 15th-century prince (Caleb Landry Jones) witnesses the brutal murder of his wife (Zoë Bleu), he renounces God and damns heaven itself. Cursed with eternal life, he is reborn as Dracula, an immortal warlord who defies fate in a blood-soaked crusade to wrench his lost love back from death, no matter the cost. On the verge of reuniting, Dracula is hunted by a relentless priest (Christoph Waltz), sworn to end his immortal reign.”

Who is in the “Dracula” cast?

The cast includes Caleb Landry Jones, Christoph Waltz, Zoë Bleu, Guillaume de Tonquedec, Matilda de Angelis, Ewens Abid and Raphael Luce.

Watch the trailer: