Home > Creative Content > What to Watch

Where to Watch the Super Bowl on TV and Streaming: What Time Is Kickoff?

Whether you’re in it for the sports or the Bad Bunny halftime show, find out where to catch all the action on this year’s Super Bowl Sunday

Raquel Harris
Super Bowl LX (Getty Images)
Super Bowl LX (Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots are going head-to-head in a battle for the 60th Super Bowl championship title.

It’s been over a decade since we’ve seen these two teams hit the field for the big game. Back in 2015, the Seahawks and Patriots faced off in Super Bowl XLIX. But this time around, there teams have entirely new rosters, with none of the same players from that Super Bowl playing on Sunday.

sabrina-carpenter-super-bowl-commercial-pringles
Read Next
The Best 2026 Super Bowl Commercials You Can Watch Right Now

The big game also marks the 12th time the Patriots have appeared in the Super Bowl, the most in NFL history.

There is a lot to look forward to, so here are all the details about how and when to watch.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LX takes place on Sunday, Feb. 8.

What time is kickoff?

Super Bowl LX kickoff starts at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST.

What channel is it on?

This year the Super Bowl will air on NBC.

Is the Super Bow streaming?

Yes, it will livestream exclusively on NBC’s streamer Peacock, but you’ll need a subscription to watch. Plans start at $10.99 a month.

You can also stream the game through services that carry NBC, which include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirectTV Stream and Sling TV.

What teams are playing?

The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots are playing in this year’s Super Bowl.

Where is the Super Bowl being played?

Super Bowl LX will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Who’s performing during the halftime show?

Fresh off his historic Grammy Award wins on Sunday, Bad Bunny will be performing during the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

Who is performing the national anthem?

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and producer Charlie Puth is performing the national anthem at Super Bowl LX. “I applied. I auditioned for it, but I made up my own audition because I’ve always wanted to do it,” Puth recently told Rolling Stone. “It’s the best song. Musically, it’s so special.”

Bad Bunny performs onstage during his "Most Wanted" tour at State Farm Arena on May 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia
Read Next
Bad Bunny to Headline 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show | Video

Raquel Harris

Raquel Calhoun

Raquel Calhoun is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured on several platforms, including Ebony magazine, NPR, Fox…

Comments