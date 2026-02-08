Where to Watch the Super Bowl on TV and Streaming: What Time Is Kickoff?

The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots are going head-to-head in a battle for the 60th Super Bowl championship title.

It’s been over a decade since we’ve seen these two teams hit the field for the big game. Back in 2015, the Seahawks and Patriots faced off in Super Bowl XLIX. But this time around, there teams have entirely new rosters, with none of the same players from that Super Bowl playing on Sunday.

The big game also marks the 12th time the Patriots have appeared in the Super Bowl, the most in NFL history.

There is a lot to look forward to, so here are all the details about how and when to watch.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LX takes place on Sunday, Feb. 8.

What time is kickoff?

Super Bowl LX kickoff starts at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST.

What channel is it on?

This year the Super Bowl will air on NBC.

Is the Super Bow streaming?

Yes, it will livestream exclusively on NBC’s streamer Peacock, but you’ll need a subscription to watch. Plans start at $10.99 a month.

You can also stream the game through services that carry NBC, which include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirectTV Stream and Sling TV.

What teams are playing?

Where is the Super Bowl being played?

Super Bowl LX will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Who’s performing during the halftime show?

Fresh off his historic Grammy Award wins on Sunday, Bad Bunny will be performing during the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

Who is performing the national anthem?

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and producer Charlie Puth is performing the national anthem at Super Bowl LX. “I applied. I auditioned for it, but I made up my own audition because I’ve always wanted to do it,” Puth recently told Rolling Stone. “It’s the best song. Musically, it’s so special.”