Where to Watch the Kennedy Center Honors

The 2025 Kennedy Center Honors are set to air on Tuesday with President Donald Trump as host, after he appointed himself chair of the board. He has since added his name to the performing arts center building facade as well.

The 48th Kennedy Center Honors took place Dec. 7 on the Kennedy Center Opera House stage in Washington, D.C., but will finally air in full on Tuesday. The honorees received tributes through performances from their peers and recognition from the board.

“For nearly half a century, this tradition has celebrated those whose voices and visions tell our nation’s story and share it with the world,” said Richard Grenell, president of the Kennedy Center. “This year’s honorees have left an indelible mark on our history, reminding us that the arts are for everyone.”

Trump initially claimed that with him as host, the Kennedy Center Honors will be “the highest-rated show that they’ve ever done.”

The 48th annual ceremony is the first since Trump restructured the Kennedy Center board and named himself chair. The Trump administration then announced on Thursday that the JFK Memorial Center for the Performing Arts would be renamed to the “Trump-Kennedy Center.” The decision sparked backlash from many of the living Kennedys, including Maria Shriver, Kerry Kennedy and Jack Schlossberg.

The Kennedy Center Honors recognize artistic contributions that made an impact on American life. Previous honorees include Meryl Streep, Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner, Billy Joel and Tom Hanks, to name a few. Since 1978, the honors have recognized stars across genres for their influence on American culture and the arts.

Keep reading for where to watch the 48th Kennedy Center Honor and find out which artists will be recognized Tuesday.

When are the 48th Kennedy Center Honors?

The Kennedy Center Honors will air on Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Where can I watch?

The awards ceremony will broadcast on CBS, and it will stream on Paramount+.

Who is hosting the telecast?

President Donald Trump will host the awards ceremony “at the request of a certain television network,” he claimed at an honorees dinner earlier this month. Previous hosts include Walter Cronkite and Stephen Colbert, among others. Presidents typically watch the show alongside the honorees, but notably Trump skipped the honors altogether during his first term. Trump will be the first president to host the awards show.

Who are the honorees?

This year’s honorees include country music singer George Strait, rock band KISS (Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss, Ace Frehley), Tony Award-winning actor Michael Crawford, Grammy-winning disco singer Gloria Gaynor and Sylvester Stallone.

Watch the trailer: