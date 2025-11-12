Creators Are Nearly Twice as Likely to Experience Suicidal Thoughts, New Study Finds

The creator economy may be the fastest growing subset of the entertainment industry, but working conditions have room for improvement. Creators are nearly twice as likely than the average U.S. adult to have suicidal thoughts, a new study from Creators 4 Mental Health found.

The average age of creators could have something to do with this finding. People aged 18 to 24 years old are far more likely to experience suicidal thoughts, according to UCLA Health. Considering that 38% of creators fall into the 20 to 35 year old range, there is some overlap there. However, it should be noted suicide rates are lower in 25 to 34 age range than any other group.

That’s not the only pain point Creators 4 Mental Health revealed. After surveying more than 500 full and part-time creators across North America, the study found that 62% experience burnout, 65% report obsession over content performance and 69% report financial insecurity as a result of their work. An overwhelming 89% of creators said they lacked access to mental health resources or benefits — a shocking number considering the aforementioned statistics.

Creators’ emotional well-being is also tied to their content’s performance. Over half (58%) of those surveyed said their self-worth declines when content underperforms. Additionally, 43% noted that they feel isolated despite being constantly online. Creators are often self-employed, and the volatility of algorithms and trends demand they are always plugged into their work. It’s a combination that can easily breed loneliness.

These negative effects only worsen the longer creators have been in the industry. Those who have been content creators for five years or more reported the highest rates of burnout, stress over content and financial instability.

“Creators are not just influencers — we’re small business owners, entrepreneurs and digital gig workers building a new economy,” said Shira Lazar, the creator and founder of Creators 4 Mental Health. “We’re doing the work of entire teams without the protections traditional workers receive. If this is the new workplace, mental well-being can’t be an afterthought — it has to be part of the foundation of this industry, with real support and care as it grows.”

The study was conducted in partnership with Lupiani Insights & Strategies and sponsored by Opus, BeReal, Social Currant, Statusphere and The AAKOMA Project.