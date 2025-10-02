Creatorverse: U.S. Ad Spend Is Down, But Not for Creators

Hey Creatorverse readers,

The times, they are-a-changin’. That was the consensus at The Grill 2025, TheWrap’s annual entertainment business conference that took place at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Instead of only highlighting shining success stories, there was a sense of urgency around the event’s panels, which ranged from the rapid growth of the sports sector to two sessions about how AI is being implemented in Hollywood.

It’s not difficult to understand where that panic came from. A mid-year study from IAB adjusted its ad growth predictions from 7.3% to only 5.7% due to consumer concerns about tariffs.

So how do creators fit into all of this?

While the ad spends projections for digital video and linear video decreased for the second half of the year, spending in creator-dominated sections like social media and podcasts increased from January to September.

IAB isn’t alone in singing the praises of the creator economy. Ruth Mortimer, the global president of Advertising Week, noticed that in the past two years, more creator delegates have attended her events as well as other major advertising conferences like Cannes Lions. She’s also noticed a “big shift” from advertising professionals seeing creators as the bottom of the funnel to something more.

“We’re seeing brands looking to work with creators right at the start of their brand strategy,” Mortimer said. That’s why for Advertising Week New York next week, the event has added a creator track for the first time in the event’s history.

(P.S. I’ll be there covering the whole thing for TheWrap.)

It’s just further proof that advertisers aren’t backing down from investing in this space as Hollywood continues to struggle. How these two industries are going to work together remains a major question, but based on the conversations I’ve been having daily, it’s one that both sides are desperate to answer.

Now onto the rest.

What’s New

Kai Cenat, Druski and Kevin Hart are starring in a horror comedy movie

Kevin Hart has been a frequent guest on Kai Cenat’s (19.7 million followers on Twitch) livestreams, and now Cenat is entering Hart’s world. From Hartbeat Productions, the aptly titled “Livestream from Hell” follows Cenat, Druski (10.9 million followers on Instagram) and Hart as they embark on another livestream. But when someone dies during the stream, their good time turns into a living nightmare. So far there’s just a teaser, but it looks fun.

Speaking of creators coming to the big screen, Steven Bartlett’s “Diary of a CEO” (12.7 million followers on YouTube) is going to be the first-ever podcast released theatrically. This move from Regal Cinemas comes after the company premiered Dude Perfect’s “The Hero Tour” last month.

OpenAI and Meta are launching social platforms for AI

They say three is a trend, and we’re almost there. Last Thursday, Meta announced Vibes, a new feed in the Meta AI app that lets users create and share AI-generated videos. Not to be outdone, on Tuesday OpenAI unveiled the Sora app, which is basically the same thing but with a different AI model (the app came along with the improved Sora 2 model for better text-to-video generation). Is this something people want? Is this something even these companies’ employees want? It remains unclear. But AI-ahoy, I guess.

Syracuse University invests in the creator economy

You know you’ve made it when you finally come to academia. That happened this week with the launch of Syracuse University’s Center for the Creator Economy, which is being described as the first academic center of its kind on a U.S. college campus. The center will be devoted to research, education and thought leadership about the creator landscape. It also may be the first college program where the students know more than the professors.

IShowSpeed and MrBeast (Photo Credit: YouTube)

By the Numbers

IShowSpeed’s marathon brought in over 118 million views

This week marked the conclusion of IShowSpeed’s (44.6 million subscribers on YouTube) 35-day 24/7 livestream across America, and it seems like it was a success. Based on YouTube views, the stream scored over 118 million views. Unsurprisingly, its most popular day was when MrBeast pretended to arrest IShowSpeed as a prank. From the celebrity cameos to his use of an AI VTuber while he was sleeping, IShowSpeed’s trek may be one of the most interesting works of 2025 performance art.

YouTube leapfrogs Disney to become the company spending the most on content behind Comcast

According to a report by KPMG, YouTube spent an estimated $32 billion on content in 2024, putting it right behind Comcast’s $37 billion. That number isn’t just massive. It marks the first time that YouTube’s estimated content spend was more than Disney’s, which came in at $28 billion last year.

Annual influencer marketing budgets soared

CreatorIQ’s annual check-in found that between 2024 to 2025, the annual influencer marketing budgets of surveyed participants increased by 171%. Additionally, 80% of surveyed organizations with 1,000 employees or more reported a year-over-year increase in their investment in influencer marketing. Brand respondents spent an average of $2.9 million in the space, while agencies averaged $4.4 million.

Brooke Blewitt and Jess Qualter (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Movers and Shakers

Deestroying signs with CAA, while Brooke and Jess sign with UTA

After working as a correspondent on YouTube’s NFL game earlier this season, Deestroying (6.3 million subscribers on YouTube), aka Donald De La Haye, signed with CAA in all areas. Deestroying will also be part of YouTube’s upcoming creator flag football game in London alongside Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Adam W.

Brooke Blewitt and Jess Qualter, also known as Brooke and Jess, signed with UTA’s London roster across digital, theater and scripted. Known for their dance routines, the duo have 4.75 million followers on TikTok.

The McCartys will debut their first live special for Halloween backed by Viral Nation

The YouTube family with over 16 million subscribers will debut “A Spooky Special” on Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. PT. The special promises to be interactive for their fans and is backed by Viral Nation, Wind Sun Sky Entertainment and Kiswe.

Doing Things debuts “Juice Box Jury,” hosted by Trey Kennedy

Doing Things, the company behind “Recess Therapy” is doubling down on its kid-focused content. Hosted by comedian Trey Kennedy (4.1 million followers on TikTok), “Juice Box Jury” will ask a panel of children hard-hitting questions about everything from their favorite movies to their marriage advice. The silly show premieres today with new episodes on Thursdays across YouTube Shorts, Instagram and TikTok.

Who to Watch

Mychal Threets

Did you know that “Reading Rainbow” is getting a reboot? It is thanks to Kidzuko, Sony Pictures Television’s YouTube channel for children’s entertainment. Mychal Threets, a librarian with 900,000 followers on Instagram who extols the joys of reading, will lead this new version and follow in the footsteps of LeVar Burton.

Several big names are planned to drop in for this reboot including “The Bear” star Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and celebs like Gabrielle Union, Adam DeVine, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend will read books for the show. Right now, there’s only a teaser for this reboot, but keep an eye on this space. A beloved kids’ classic meeting modern children where they are could be a literary success.

Bonus Content

Go Inside Dhar Mann’s 125,000-Square-Foot Creator Production Hub (via TheWrap)

OWM Lets Creators Trade Influence for Equity (via Axios)

From Khan Academy to Skibidi Toilet: The Inside Story of How YouTube’s Creators Saved the Platform (via Fast Company)

