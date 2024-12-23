‘Creature Commandos’ Scores Early Season 2 Renewal as the New DC Universe Takes Form

Warner Bros. Discovery just made its first move into continuing the new DC Universe. James Gunn’s adult animated series “Creature Commandos” will be returning for Season 2.

The renewal announcement was made ahead of the series’ fifth episode. Season 1’s finale will premiere on Max Jan. 9. The series follows a secret team of incarcerated monsters who are recruited for missions that are too dangerous for humans. When everything else fails, “they’re your last, worst option,” a logline reads.

“Creature Commandos” is far from the first DC adult animated series to exist as Max is also home to “Harley Quinn” and “Kite Man: Hell Yeah!” However, it’s notable in what it means for DC’s onscreen future. The series marks the beginning of Gunn and Peter Safran’s soft reboot of the previous franchise, which was known as the DC Extended Universe. This new take will retain certain select cast members and narrative details but will discard others. Its first movie will be 2025’s “Superman” starring David Corenswet.

“Only James Gunn could have conjured this wild band of misfit monsters who tug at your heart and force you to root passionately for them. We couldn’t be more delighted to continue their stories with James, Dean Lorey, Peter Safran and our fantastic partners at DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation,” Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President of HBO and Max Comedy Programming, said in a statement.

“We are excited to continue this wild ride with our partners at Max,” Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President of Alternative Programming for Warner Bros. Animation, added. “You want more monsters, you’re getting more monsters!”

“We’re thrilled to team up with Max for another season of ‘Creature Commandos’ mayhem,” Gunn and Safran, co-chairs for DC Studios, said. “From our spectacular first season of ‘Peacemaker’ to the astonishing run of ‘The Penguin’ to the record-breaking launch of ‘Creature Commandos’, Max has consistently delivered above industry expectations and beyond our wildest imaginings. Thank you, Casey, Sarah, Pia, Sono and the entire team for your tremendous support of DC Studios. We are proud to call Max home.”

“Creature Commandos” Season 1 stars Steve Agee, Maria Bakalova, Anya Chalotra, Zoe Chao, Frank Grillo, Sean Gunn, David Harbour, Alan Tudyk, Indira Varma and Viola Davis, reprising her role as Amanda Waller. She previously played Waller in both “Suicide Squad” and “The Suicide Squad.”

The series is written and executive produced by Gunn. Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register serve as additional executive producers. Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer. The series is based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros.