Former ‘Entertainment Tonight’ Co-Anchor Nancy O’Dell to Host New Syndicated True Crime Series

Former “Entertainment Tonight” co-anchor Nancy O’Dell is coming to syndication this fall with a new daily half-hour true crime series.

“Crime Expose with Nancy O’Dell,” which premieres Sept. 23, tells the true story of one murder per episode, taking the audience through all aspects of the crime, investigation and solving of each case, including interviews with the victims’ families, witnesses, actual court records and the law enforcement officials involved.

The episodes will end with a Safety Spotlight, a brief informative tip from the series’ own law enforcement safety contributor that follows up on each day’s story.

“What an honor it is to be returning to daily television, especially with this amazing team of true professionals and experts in the crime space,” O’Dell said in a statement. “I started my TV career as a crime reporter and investigative journalist, so it is a full circle moment for me to return to my roots with this compelling show.”

“Crime Expose with Nancy O’Dell” is produced by Trifecta Entertainment, Scott Sternberg Productions and Michael Eisner’s Tornante Television. O’Dell, Sternberg and Trifecta CEO Hank Cohen serve as executive producers.

The series, which is currently cleared in 95% of the U.S., will be available on Fox stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle, Phoenix, Washington DC, Orlando, Minneapolis and Houston, along with Sinclair Broadcast Group stations in 52 markets.

Other station groups involved in the launch are Nexstar, CBS, Gray, Tegna, Scripps, Mission, Imagicomm and Cox.