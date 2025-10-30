Video Versions of ‘Crime Junkie’ and Other Podcasts Jump to Tubi and Fox One in $150 Million Deal

Tubi Media Group and Audiochuck have set a multi-year deal to give distribution to the latter media company’s library of podcasts — including “Crime Junkie,” “The Deck,” “So Supernatural,” “Dark Downeast” and “Park Predators.”

The deal is reportedly worth $150 million and will see Audiochuck founder/CCO Ashley Flowers depart SiriusXM in the process.

The collection of video podcast episodes will be available as FAST channels on both Tubi and Fox One, as well as third-party platforms and on-demand.

“This first of its kind partnership represents the next evolution of what independent media can achieve,” Flowers said in a Thursday statement. “By joining forces with Tubi, we’re not just expanding our reach — we’re redefining how true crime stories are experienced across audio and video. It’s an incredible opportunity to innovate while staying true to the purpose and integrity that have guided Audiochuck from day one.”

“Ashley and her team have built a truly unique and premium media company with a strong commitment to meaningful, award-winning storytelling that carries positive social impact,” Tubi Media Group CEO Paul Cheesbrough added. “Having admired her achievements for some time, we’re now thrilled to be in partnership with Audiochuck, bringing to bear our platforms and commercial expertise in the continued evolution and growth of the business.”

The news comes the same day that Fox Corporation executive chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced that Tubi has reached profitability for the first time.

“Audiochuck has always focused on delivering premium true crime content and building deep connections with our audience. Partnering with Tubi Media Group allows us to extend our reach and reimagine how true crime stories are told across both audio and video,” Audiochuck CEO Matt Starker said in another statement. “I believe deeply in Tubi Media Group’s creator-led media vision and am excited to help them build a world-class creator monetization business. This is an exciting new chapter for the industry — and for our fans.”

The Audiochuck network has covered nearly 1,000 true crime cases since it launched in 2017. The “Crime Junkie” brand boasts 20 full-time writers, fact-checkers, researchers and editors. Red Seat Ventures will now handle ad sales for all of the podcaster’s suite of programs as part of the new deal.

Elsewhere in the podcast landscape, Netflix similarly teamed up with Spotify to stream content from The Ringer earlier this month.