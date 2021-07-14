‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ Reboot to Be Hosted by Cristela Alonzo

Writer, producer, actor and comedian Cristela Alonzo has been tapped to host The CW’s “Legends of the Hidden Temple,” a reboot of the hit ’90s game show.

The “Cristela” and “Cars 3” star will assume her role as a “host with stature who also has the humor of a stand-up and the energy of a camp counselor,” according to Scott A. Stone, creator and executive producer of the show.

Based on the Nickelodeon game show created by David G. Stanley, Scott A. Stone and Stephen R. Brown, “Legends of the Hidden Temple” involves four teams competing in various obstacle course challenges in a mysterious jungle for a grand prize. The CW reboot will preserve fan-favorite elements of the original, including the “Olmec” (the giant talking Mayan head), the “Moat Crossings,” “The Steps of Knowledge” and the “Temple Run.”

The series will also keep the original show’s team names: “Purple Parrots,” “Blue Barracudas,” “Orange Iguanas,” “Red Jaguars,” “Silver Snakes” and “Green Monkeys.”

“Having grown up on 90’s pop culture and actually being a fan of the original ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple,’ I am thrilled to be hosting the new updated version of the show,” Alonzo said in a statement. “The biggest challenge for me on this show will be trying to simultaneously host it and contain my geeked-out excitement at the same time.”

In addition to making history as the first Latina lead in a Disney Pixar movie with her role in “Cars 3,” Alonzo also became the first Latina to create, produce and star in her own network sitcom, “Cristela,” for ABC in 2014. Her first stand-up special, “Lower Classy,” is streaming on Netflix.

“Legends of the Hidden Temple” is produced by Stone & Company Entertainment and Nickelodeon and executive produced by Scott A. Stone and Marcus Fox (“Paradise Run”).

Alonzo is represented by WME, Artists First and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

“Legends of the Hidden Temple” will premiere on Oct. 10 on The CW.