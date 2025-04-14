Sean Baker-Produced ‘Left-Handed Girl’ Selected for Cannes’ Critics Week Section

In the past, Critics Week brought the Cannes debuts of Guillermo del Toro, Jacques Audiard and Bernardo Bertolucci

Cannes 2025 Critics Week poster
Critics Week 2025 poster
Steve Pond

Seven films will compete in the 2025 International Critics Week section at the Cannes Film Festival, Critics Week organizers announced on Monday morning.

The films, all from first- and second-time directors, include “Left-Handed Girl” a family film set in Taipei, directed by Shih-Ching and produced and co-edited by reigning Palme d’Or and Oscar Best Picture winner Sean Baker. Baker was working on the film during the awards campaign for his film “Anora.”

The competing features come from Spain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Critics Week, or La Semaine de la Critique, also announced four special screenings, including “L’intérêt d’Adam” (“Adam’s Sake”) from director Laura Wandel, which will serve as the sidebar’s opening-night film.

Critics Week, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2021, is an independent sidebar section in Cannes. It was the section that brought the Cannes debuts of Guillermo del Toro, Julia Ducournau, Bernardo Bertolucci, Jacques Audiard, Ken Loach and Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

This year’s Critics Week jury will consist of Spanish writer-director Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Moroccan journalist Jihane Bougrine, French-Canadian cinematographer Josee Deshales, Indonesian producer Yulia Evina Bhara and British actor Daniel Kaluuya.

The International Critics Week lineup:

Competition:
“Ciudad Sin Sueno” (Sleepless City”), Guillermo Galoe
“Imago,” Deni Oumar Pitsaev
“Kika,” Alexa Poukine
“Left-Handed Girl,” Shih-Ching Tsou
“Nino,” Pauline Loques
“Pee Chai Dai Ka” (“A Useful Ghost”), Ratchapoon Boonbunchachoke
“Rietland” (“Reedland”), Sven Bresser

Special screenings:
“L’intérêt d’Adam” (“Adam’s sake”), Laura Wandel (opening film)
“Baise-en-ville,” Martin Jauvat
“Des preuves d’amour” (“Love Letters”), Alice Douard
“Planètes” (“Dandelion’s Odyssey”), Momoko Seto

