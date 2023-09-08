Crunchyroll COO Brady McCollum to Exit After 15 Years

Crunchyroll chief operating officer Brady McCollum is exiting his role and the anime streamer at the end of the month.

McCollum, a 15-year veteran, was one of the company’s first employees. In addition to serving as chief operating officer, McCollum was in other various senior roles including director of business development, head of business operations and head of international and global operations.

“I would be hard-pressed to say this decision isn’t personally bittersweet; a key part of that is this immensely talented team, the strength and momentum of the business today, and the major opportunity ahead,” McCollum said in a statement. However, it is also important for me to build versus grow, and I’m looking to create some new milestones and meaningful moments.”

McCollum will be replaced by Chief Marketing Officer Gita Rebbapragada, who will add strategy and planning, business operations, content operations, localization (dubbing), curation and programming, and enterprise technology to her purview.

Additionally, Barb Bidan will serve as Chief People Experience officer, overseeing IT enablement and information security, workplace (facilities), internal communications and other core people team functions. The IT and security teams will be lead by senior vice president Charles Valentine, who will report to Bidan.

Michel Berger, who serves as senior vice president of global commerce, will now oversee the company’s Manga publishing business in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region in addition to leading the Theatrical, Content Distribution, Consumer Products and Home Entertainment/Collectibles divisions.

Terry Li, who leads Crunchyroll’s Global Business Development team and its growing games and ecommerce businesses, has been promoted to executive vice president of emerging business.

Crunchyroll, which is available in more than 200 countries and territories, has 12 million paying subscribers globally.

The service, which offers 46,000 episodes of series and films and more than 1,300 unique titles, brings 40 to 50 new and returning titles per season. Crunchyroll has distributed 10 of the top 20 anime films in US box office history and has a social footprint of more than 150 million fans worldwide.

In 2021, Crunchyroll was sold by AT&T to Sony’s Funimation Global Group for $1.175 billion.