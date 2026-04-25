Christopher Meloni Jokes He’s ‘Freshly Unemployed’ After ‘Organized Crime’ Ax, Reunites With Mariska Hargitay

Christopher Meloni didn’t let the cancellation of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” keep him from spending quality time with an old friend, linking up with former “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” co-star Mariska Hargitay amid his free time.

The actor, who played Detective Elliot Stabler for 12 seasons of “Law & Order: SVU” and five seasons of “Organized Crime,” took to Instagram on Friday to share photos from his recent reunion with Hargitay.

Alongside a series of selfies, where the former on-screen partners smiled widely over a meal, where Rachel McAdams made an unexpected cameo, Meloni wrote, “What one does on a random Thursday when still in LA and freshly unemployed. Dinner hang with pals.”

Meloni’s update came over a week after Peacock canceled the “SVU” spinoff after five seasons. In the aftermath of the news, Meloni issued an emotional farewell to the crime procedural, praising it as “good ride.”

“I just saw that they announced ‘OC,’ ‘Organized Crime,’ won’t be coming back,” Meloni said in an Instagram video last week. “So, I want to take this moment to say thank you to the fans who not only helped give the character of Elliot Stabler life and longevity, but for sticking with him and welcoming him back.”

“Good ride. It was a good ride. I had a great time playing him… it was a great ride,” he added. “But thank you. You helped give me a career that I never dreamed of. Nearly 17, 17 odd years.”

Meloni has notably played Stabler across the entire “Law & Order” franchise ever since the debut of “Special Victims Unit” in 1999. He returned to the franchise with “Organized Crime” in 2021 on NBC, where it ran for four seasons before moving to Peacock for its last year.

While “Organized Crime” was given the ax, “Law & Order: SVU” was renewed for Season 28 at NBC. Both shows can be streamed on Peacock.