‘Chicago Fire’ Loses Showrunner After Season 14

“Chicago Fire” is changing leadership ahead of its 15th season.

Andrea Newman, who’s been a producer on the show from its first season and showrunner for three, will exit the series at the end of Season 14. Co-executive producer Victor Teran will step into the role of showrunner for the next season, set to debut in the 2026-27 TV season alongside “Chicago Med” and “Chicago PD.”

“Working at ‘Chicago Fire,’ with the absolute best cast and crew in the business, has been the highlight of my career,” Like so many others, I was inspired to get into TV writing because of Dick [Wolf], so what a thrill it’s been to work with him and the amazing Wolf team of Peter Jankowski, Rebecca McGill and Anastasia Puglisi,” Newman said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to them, Derek Haas and the NBC and Universal execs who have been so supportive of the show all along the way. After 14 years, you really do become a family and working with this group will always feel like home.”

Newman reportedly chose to leave her role on the flagship One Chicago franchise series. All three shows were renewed for the 2026-27 season at the end of March, and remain NBC’s most-watched drama series and the top scripted franchise on television.

“We’re sad to say goodbye to Andrea. She’s been at the center of the heart and soul of ‘Chicago Fire’ since the beginning and the show thrived under her watch,” Executive Producer Peter Jankowski said in a statement. “We’re grateful for her commitment to the development of the next generation and know the show will be in great hands with Victor taking the reins.”

Teran joined “Chicago Fire” as a staff writer back in Season 10. Before that he worked in indie film space and rose to become a production executive and VP of phisical production at Sidney Kimmel Entertainment. His previous credits include Sundance Dramatic Competition selection “Filly Brown,” starring Gina Rodriguez and Edward James Olmos, and the SXSW Competition film “Snap.” He is repped by Verve.

The One Chicago shows are produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.