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NBC Renews ‘Chicago Med,’ ‘Chicago Fire’ and ‘Chicago PD’ for 2026-27 Season

The March 4 crossover event saw all three series hit viewership highs

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Kristen Gutoskie as Chloe, Carlos S. Sanchez as Javi, Finn Russell as Otis, Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Brandon Larracuente as Sal Vasquez, Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles during the "Chicago" crossover (Credit: George Burns Jr/NBC)

“One Chicago” will continue its reign on NBC.

NBC has renewed “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” for the 2026-27 season, the network announced Friday. The greenlight takes “Chicago Fire” through its 15th season in the fall, “Chicago P.D.” to its 14th and “Chicago Med” into 12th.

The news comes amid continued ratings success for the franchise, with the March 4 “Chicago” crossover event seeing all three series hit viewership highs. Additionally, social video views for the 2026 crossover were up 75% over the 2025 crossover.

The “One Chicago” renewals come over a month after NBC gave renewal greenlights to comedies “St. Denis Medical” and “Happy’s Place” in early February. Those renewals take both comedies through their third season, while freshman comedies “Stumble” and “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” remain on the bubble.

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The three “Law & Order” series, including the flagship show, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” have yet to receive renewal decisions. Drama series “The Hunting Party” and “Brilliant Minds” also remain on the bubble.

The renewal decisions will also take into account NBC’s eight pilot orders, made up of five dramas and three comedies. One pilot is for a “Rockford Files” reboot, with the other dramas being crime procedurals. On the comedy side, NBC has greenlit pilots for a multi-cam romantic comedy starring Téa Leoni, a comedy set in a private investigator’s office, and a buddy comedy with Katey Sagal and Jane Lynch.

“Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” are all produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

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