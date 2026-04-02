Chuck Norris’ Family Condemns AI-Generated Posts Following His Death: ‘Do Not Believe or Share’

Chuck Norris’ family has a message for people sharing AI posts about the actor and martial artist: stop.

Norris’ family went on the late actor’s Instagram on Wednesday, just under two weeks after his death in mid-March. There, they decried a slew of AI posts spreading misinformation about Norris.

“We are aware that since Chuck’s passing, there have been a number of AI-generated videos and posts circulating online that contain false and misleading information regarding the circumstances of his passing, his health history and who was present,” the story reads. “These claims are entirely untrue. This includes fabricated reports of past medical issues, as well as false narratives surrounding family relationships.”

“We kindly ask that you do not believe or share any information unless it comes directly from the Norris family or an official family representative,” the post continues. “Thank you for your understanding and for continuing to keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

It’s unclear what AI-generated narratives the Norris family was specifically referring to in the story post. But on March 22, just days after the actor’s March 19 death, a AI photo started circulating online claiming to be from the actor’s funeral. Actors like Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, Danny Trejo, Bruce Willis and Mel Gibson were gathered in the fake photo, shared by the account Sirbalo Comedy on Facebook.

“Hollywoodd Actor Came out to pay last respects to Chuck Norris’s – We willl miss you. Who can you see there” the (likely AI-generated) text reads.

This is just the latest example of celebrities and their families speaking out against AI-generated images spreading false narratives about their personal lives. In March, Zendaya appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where she spoke about fake photos that began circulating depicting an imagined version of her wedding to Tom Holland.

“I was just like out and about in real life and people were like, ‘Oh my god, your wedding photos are gorgeous,’” Zendaya said. “I was like, ‘Babe, they are AI. They’re not real.’”