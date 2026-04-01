‘The Audacity’ Cast Warns of Even Bigger Online Threat Than AI: ‘Don’t Click Accept on the Cookies’

You can’t spell ‘audacity’ without AI, which is fitting since artificial intelligence, data mining and Internet privacy play such a prominent role in AMC Networks’ “The Audacity.” However, according to the all-star cast, AI isn’t necessarily what we need to be worried about most online.

The latest prestige dramedy series from Jonathan Glatzer stars Billy Magnussen as a Silicon Valley tech bro CEO who must utilize everything he’s ever learned in order to overcome his self-induced obstacles, both personal and professional. The lead actor is proud to be on one of the few networks that isn’t also a tech giant.

“To have a show about the tech industry and have AMC support it and not be owned by a tech company … good on them,” Magnussen told TheWrap at Tuesday’s premiere. “Don’t click accept on the cookies. When we had the consultants on the show, they would say, ‘What’s evergreen in the industry?’ Data. It is the oil of the industry, and that’s what they want from you. I think AI will move up, down, whatever — but knowing all your information, that’s what they want.”

And Magnussen wasn’t alone: co-stars Lucy Punch, Rob Corddry, Meaghan Rath and Jess McLeod all referenced cookies as their main takeaway from the show. Altogether, they were joined by fellow castmates Paul Adelstein, Andrew Bushell, Rukiya Bernard, Everett Blunck, Thailey Roberge, Ava Marie Telek, Curtis Lum and Simon Helberg on the red carpet at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Hollywood.

“The AI that is featured in this show is sort of the Holy Grail that they’re all working toward right now. You know that in a locked backroom with two stinky coders, they’ve got something really close,” Corddry explained. “The AI we’re using now, if you use it, is nothing like what it’s going to be. It will eventually be like a consciousness.”

Punch agreed: “When we were first talking about AI, it was so shocking and terrifying. Now, as with everything, it gets chipped away and we’re like, ‘I guess that’s how it is now!’ Which is awful, but I am one of those people: Originally outraged, but now, ‘Hey, this is life. This is progress.’ I mean, progress or not, but it’s something.”

“It’s terrifying. While we were filming it, these headlines were coming out while we were shooting that subject matter that day. It felt like there was a real urgency to get the show out because it’s so timely and disturbing,” Rath echoed. “I think every single day about the privacy I’m giving away to these people who are very sinister and will do terrible things with it, it’s really changed the way I surf the Internet. Essential cookies only.”

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Plus, the series was already renewed for Season 2 at AMC and AMC+ last month ahead of its April 12 debut — meaning we’ll get to see how the story and the technology advance.

“Tech effects all of our lives, it’s in all of our lives, it’s in all of our everything,” Glatzer reiterated to the audience before the screening. “Seven-and-a-half billion of us are users of tech, one way or another — and they know it.”

“It feels like we’re just racing to get these episodes out before the headlines spoil the story,” Helberg added. “That’s on Jonathan for being incredibly brilliant, but also just this moment in time. People’s minds are going to be blown.”

The rainy evening also featured an afterparty at The Aster. Other notable guests included Bob Odenkirk, Tatiana Maslany, Brendan Hines, Kimiko Glenn, Nolan Gerard Funk, Tia Carrere, executive producer Gina Mingacci and AMC Studios president/CCO Dan McDermott.

“The Audacity” premieres April 12 on AMC and AMC+.