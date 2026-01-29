Billy Magnussen Plays a Stressed Tech Bro in ‘The Audacity’ Trailer

Billy Magnussen stars as a tech bro in the new trailer for AMC’s “The Audacity,” a new comic drama created by Jonathan Glatzer taking on the world of Silicon Valley.

“‘The Audacity’ takes on the warped dreams, outsized egos and ethical lapses of the self-styled inventors of the future,” a plot description reads. “In a world of jaded billionaires, psychiatrist-gurus, bio-hacked tech bros, AI labs and disillusioned teens being optimized in elite private schools, an audacious data-mining CEO (Magnussen) strives to turn insight and influence into profit and power. The darkly comedic drama confronts reality, privacy and the delusions fueling our ever-changing world.”

Joining Magnussen as CEO Duncan Park are Sarah Goldberg as Dr. JoAnne Felder, Zach Galifianakis as Carl Bardolph, Lucy Punch as Lili Park-Hoffsteader, Simon Helberg as Martin Phister, Rob Corddry as Tom Ruffage, Meaghan Rath as Anushka Bhattachera-Phister, Paul Adelstein as Dr. Gary Felder, Everett Blunck as Orson Stern, Thailey Roberge as Tess Phister and Ava Marie Telek as Jamison Park-Hoffsteader. Randall Park guest stars in the series as Gabe, the “qualm-free CFO of a data mining operation.”

“Just got some news. Great news. Pretty cool news,” Magnussen’s character says in the 30-second trailer as scenes of mayhem unfold. “Can’t tell you what, but it’s great.”

“Some people just have very punchable faces,” Galifianakis’ character responds.

“The Audacity” marks the first series created by Glatzer, a familiar face to prestige television. Glatzer served as a writer and producer on both “Better Call Saul” and “Succession,” winning an Outstanding Drama Series Emmy for the latter in 2020. He additionally picked up a WGA Award and a PGA Award for “Succession,” as well as a Peabody Award for “Bad Sisters.”

Glatzer serves as an executive producer, writer and showrunner for the new AMC series. Lucy Forbes, Dan Sackheim, Dan Longino and Alex Buono serve as directors, while Gina Mingacci joins Glatzer as an EP.

The eight-episode series will premiere Sunday, April 12, on AMC and AMC+.