Hayden Panettiere’s Death Ruled Accidental as Police Close Investigation

Actress Hayden Panettiere’s death was ruled an accident by police in South Carolina, with the authorities officially closing the case on Wednesday.

“Based on the Medical Examiner’s determination and the findings of the investigation, Hayden Panettiere’s death has been ruled accidental,” the Greenville Police Department said in a statement to media, confirming that the investigation has concluded.

The Greenville Police Department’s ruling followed a similar assessment made by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, who ruled her death an accident caused by the toxic effects of fentanyl and other drugs.

“At autopsy, no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death,” officials said in a statement last month. They further determined evidence of 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol and Quetiapine in her system, per the toxicology report.

Panettiere, who was best known for her work in “Heroes,” “Nashville,” “Remember the Titans” and the “Scream” franchise, was found unresponsive on Aug. 16 in an apartment complex in South Carolina. Panettiere’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach were at the scene of her death, with the former speaking with investigators in the aftermath of her passing. He was never named a suspect or a person interest in the death of Panettiere.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” her father, Skip Panettiere, initially announced. “We ask for privacy as our family takes time to process this unimaginable loss.”

“While we are all eager to find closure and better understand the circumstances surrounding her passing, we must remain patient and allow the investigative process to unfold,” her team shared in a subsequent statement. “The answers we are all seeking will come.”