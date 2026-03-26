Hilary Duff pulled a fast one on “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans during her appearance on the First We Feast series, tricking him into taking a sip of water during the increasingly difficult eat-off challenge

At the time, the actress and host were entering the “Funky’s Hot Sauce” portion of the challenge, which has a Scoville level of 120,000. Duff didn’t flinch as she took sizable chunk of the wing.

“I got a big bite,” Duff said.

Watch the clip below.

“Yeah, I saw that,” Evans said, sharing that the sauce’s spiciness was starting to get to him. “Kind of hitting at this point.”

“Your eyes are glassy,” Duff said, setting Evans up to take a swig. “You want to go in for some water?”

“If you do,” Evans said, believing the two have agreed to share a glass a water. But as soon as he took a sip …

“Tricked ya,” Duff quickly said, pulling the glass from her lips with a smirk. “I refuse.” Immediately all of production burst into laughter.

Only “kidding,” Duff said. While it’s not against the rules of the “Hot Ones” challenge, it is often believed that drinking water worsens the spicy sensation from the sauce.

“Does it make it worse? Is it spreading it?” Duff inquired about how the water will impact the spice level.

“No, they say that, but psychologically I always think like the ice water helps, but I think it’s all psychological,” Evans answered.

“This one’s abusive,” Duff said.

“You might actually want to take a sip,” Evans said, which prompted her to finally drink her glass of water.

However, the water wasn’t enough to ward off the spice, as she started to describe how she prepares the “perfect steak,” she couldn’t help responding to the overpowering sensation.

“I grew up with my mom and dad saying they like their steak to where a good vet could get it back on its feet. Isn’t that horrifying?” Duff said before coughing. “OK, this is hot.”

“Uh, huh?” Duff said, as tears started to fill her eyes. “The wheels are falling off, and I’m just running. I wait until my pan is smoking and I season my steak and then I weight it with a weight. I do that for like four minutes on each side. Take it off, let it rest, slice it, big pinch of salt on top and we’re eating steak,” Duff shared as she jokingly whimpered in pain.

Watch the full interview in the video above.