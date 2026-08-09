Jared Padalecki Apologizes for Post Supporting Perez Hilton: ‘I Had Absolutely No Idea About His Past’

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Warning: This story contains details of self-harm.

Jared Padalecki has deleted and apologized for his social media post showing support for Perez Hilton, saying that he “didn’t know ANYTHING about the extent” of the controversial celebrity blogger’s activities.

“To give more detail re: my post wishing someone well… I had ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA about his past,” Padalecki wrote in a new post Sunday. “I had heard of him. Obviously. I had heard that he hadn’t exactly ‘been kind’ to me in the past. So, my thought is always to give grace and forgiveness to those who may have tried to ‘harm’ you… in my experience, it usually works out better than holding a grudge or wishing punishment on someone else. That having been said, I TRULY didn’t know ANYTHING about the extent to what he has done. That’s my bad.”

To give more detail re: my post wishing someone well…

I had ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA about his past.

I had heard of him. Obviously.

I had heard that he hadn’t exactly “been kind” to me in the past.

So, my thought is always to give grace and forgiveness to those who may have tried… — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) August 9, 2026

On Tuesday, Hilton appeared on TikTok Live and broadcast what appeared to be acts of self-harm to his followers. The incident prompted Miami authorities to visit Hilton’s residence; he was hospitalized shortly after, where he remains in “serious but stable” condition and will require surgery, per a statement released by his team Saturday.

Padalecki, best known for his starring role on the CW series “Supernatural,” has spoken candidly about his own mental health struggles before, saying he once sought treatment for suicide ideation. In his since-deleted Saturday post, Padalecki wrote to Hilton, “Just wanted to reach out and let you know that you’re in my thoughts. This ‘being human’ is a strange thing. Exhilarating. Exhausting. Fast. Slow. Wonderful… And… at times… awful. I hope you are trying as best as you can to be kind to yourself right now. Please surround yourself with the love and support that all humans deserve.”

Hilton, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira Jr., has remained a controversial figure since his rise to prominence in the aughts with his crass but highly read blog. Hilton was at the center of tabloid journalism in the early years of digital media, with his posts featuring crude, insulting nicknames for celebrities and open speculation about people’s sexuality and pregnancy, among other brash tendencies. He was criticized for mocking celebrities like Britney Spears, Amy Winehouse and Lindsay Lohan when their own mental health struggles reached public view.

“On my life, I have never in my life, not once, looked him up or gone to one of his sites,” Padalecki continued, in his apology for showing support to Hilton. “I simply thought he was a ‘tabloid’ type of sensationalist journalist. I DO NOT stand for, or support, ANY of the actions I just now found out that he has committed. Full stop. I’m sorry if my words caused any harm. And, I hope you ALL are well out there, and taking care of yourselves.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.