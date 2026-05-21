JonBenét Ramsey’s Father Offers Advice to Nancy Guthrie’s Family on Police: ‘Really Scrutinize What They’re Doing’ | Video

John Bennett Ramsey, the father of murdered six‑year‑old JonBenét Ramsey, whose homicide case remains unsolved, issued blunt advice to the family of Nancy Guthrie on dealing with the police.

The Ramsey patriarch shared his recommendation on Wednesday’s episode of “Brian Entin Investigates,” in which he advised the Guthries, including “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie, to “really scrutinize” what investigators are doing.

“Don’t assume the police are doing everything they can do,” Ramsey said. “They may be, but don’t assume that. Don’t assume they know what they’re doing. They may, but don’t assume that. And really scrutinize what they’re doing. Ask questions.”

As Ramsey went on, he encouraged the Guthries to grill investigators about the status of the DNA uncovered at the scene, adding, “It’s like they say when you’re in a hospital, you got to have an advocate. Make sure the hospital and the nurses and the doctors are doing everything that can be done for your person.”

“Police departments at best are multi-purpose agencies,” he continued. “They handle everything from traffic tickets to speeding tickets to serial murders. You can’t do everything well. And it’s imperative they bring in all the resources they can bring in.”

Watch his full interview below.

The mother of the “Today” anchor was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31, when family dropped her off at her Tucson, Ariz. home following a dinner and a game night. However, by late-midday on Feb. 1, the elder Guthrie was reported missing after she didn’t show up at a friend’s place to watch a virtual church service. Pima County investigators later shared that they believed Guthrie was taken against her will.

Guthrie’s security camera, which had been disabled, later revealed images of a man in a ski mask, jacket, gloves and a backpack outside her property. FBI Phoenix later described the suspect “as a male, approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall, with an average build.”

Savannah, along with her siblings, have made several public pleas for their mother’s safe return.

No one has been arrested or named a suspect in connection with Guthrie’s disappearance, despite multiple searches, analyzed DNA, alleged ransom notes and more. Though, much like the Ramsey family, the Guthrie family has faced intense public scrutiny as the matriarch’s case remains unsolved. (For the record, in February, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said “the Guthrie family — to include all siblings and spouses — has been cleared as possible suspects in this case.”)

Earlier in May, Sheriff Nanos shared that he felt they were “getting closer” to uncovering answers in the case.

“Everyday our DNA labs are working with our investigators and they’re coming up with different ideas and different thoughts of how to help them make this DNA work for us,” he told People at the time. “How can we do more with what we have? And so that’s why I say it is — I think we’re getting closer.”