‘Off Campus’ Team Denounces Fans Who ‘Engage in Targeted Harassment’ of Cast, Threatens to Block Social Accounts

The “Off Campus” team fired back at trolls for criticizing the Prime Video series cast on and off screen, stating they will remove accounts from following their platforms for “targeted harassment.”

“The Off Campus community is built on a shared love of storytelling — and on respect for the real people who bring it to life,” the account wrote on X Thursday. “We ask that everyone in this space extend that respect to our cast and the people in their lives.”

“Accounts that engage in targeted harassment will be removed from following our accounts,” the team said.

The statement follows heightened intrigue into the cast and their personal lives. After Mika Abdalla, who is set to lead Season 2 of the franchise, announced that she and her ex-fiancé Jake Short split up, fans resurfaced a clip of the former Disney child star calling Abdalla “some bitch.”

The couple has since addressed the clip in a joint statement to Us Weekly, clarifying that the 30-second podcast clip was not representative of their five-year relationship.

“People making harmful and inaccurate assumptions about our dynamic,” the couple stated. “We were in a loving, respectful relationship for five years, and it’s hurtful to see playful moments dissected in a way that does not reflect the respect and love we had and still have for each other.”

Prime Video has had to make similar statements before to fandoms of its YA shows, specifically “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” Ahead of the Season 3 drop last summer, the streamer threatened to ban fans for hate speech or bullying against the cast and crew, saying they had a zero tolerance policy for cyberbullying.

A similar message was recently issued by Peacock on behalf of “Love Island USA” ahead of its Season 8 premiere. The series wrote in an Instagram post that The Villa runs on “good vibes” and that it is not a space for hate or harassment.