‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Threatens to Ban Fans for ‘Hate Speech or Bullying’ Against Cast, Crew Ahead of Season 3

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” the official social media account for the Prime Video series cautioned viewers against bullying and hate speech.

“Cousins is our safe place,” the Monday post read. “Everything good, everything magical. Let’s keep the conversation kind this summer.”

The show’s social media account also posted a list of community guidelines, which read, “we have a ZERO tolerance policy for bullying and hate speech. If you engage in any of the following you will be banned.” The community guidelines warn against “hate speech or bullying,” “targeting our cast or crew” and “harassing or doxxing members of the community.”

PSA for the Summer community 🚨 pic.twitter.com/qTm8IlIFsN — The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeritp) July 14, 2025

The PSA came just days before “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 debuts its first two episodes on Wednesday. The guidance is likely in reference to fans’ impassioned investment and hot takes on the ongoing love triangle between Lola Tung’s Belly, Gavin Casalegno’s Jeremiah and Christopher Briney’s Conrad, which will come to a close with the YA series’ third and final season.

The official logline for Season 3 is as follows: “It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same … “

Creator and author Jenny Han has also teased that fans of her 2011 book, “We’ll Always Have Summer,” have “no idea” how the show will end as the series embraces some changes from the book.

A similar message was recently issued by the “Love Island USA” during its Season 7 rollout this summer, with the show’s official social media account posting a “friendly reminder” in late June that the castmates are “real people” and to “spread the love.”