Parvati Shallow may not be a villain in real life, but she’s certainly played one on TV. The two-time “Survivor” winner is continuing to embrace the role bestowed upon her with her latest creative collaboration with DC Comics and Warner Bros.

“This DC Super-Villains campaign is a celebration of the complexity of being human and really celebrating a character’s empowerment in their own individuality and uniqueness. So, really, amplifying these villains’ voices and showcasing them as something to be celebrated,” Shallow told TheWrap. “I am a huge fan of the female villains across the DC universe, especially Poison Ivy, Bat and Catwoman, Harley Quinn, those are Top 3 for me.”

“It used to be so black-and-white: The villains were the bad guys, we root against them. Now it’s like, Wait a minute… What made that person a villain in the first place? Why did they turn to the dark side?” she added. “It’s because they weren’t empowered in the way that society said was appropriate for them to claim power, so they had to get it subversively. I mean, I had to do that, too. We had to vote out all the guys for me to even the playing field on ‘Survivor’ and form the Black Widow Brigade.”

Her instantly iconic Poison Ivy Halloween costume for 2026 also comes a year after the reality TV veteran released her memoir, “Nice Girls Don’t Win: How I Burned It All Down to Claim My Power.”

“Through the process of writing my book, I claimed the villain label: How do I make this work for me? If people see me as a villain, what parts of that label are really helpful and empowering for me? So that’s what I focused on. That was the lens that I used when sharing my story,” Shallow explained. “I think the villain characters are some of the most complex and the most interesting. If we didn’t have them, the story would be so boring.”

Plus, she’s busy passing her wisdom on to her 8-year-old daughter as well.

“I think for women and girls right now, especially, we need to be able to stand our ground and stand up for ourselves. We need to be able to defend ourselves, especially using our voice. Like, power to you, girl! If you have something that you want to say no to, I really encourage her to say no. I think there’s a lot of power in the word ‘No,’” Shallow shared. “I encourage her individuality; she is very feisty and opinionated already in general. So, as a parent, it’s a fine line because I have to teach my daughter how to make healthy choices for herself and to take care of herself. She doesn’t want to brush her teeth every night, she doesn’t want to go to bed on time — standard kid stuff.”

“But when it comes to being out in the world and around other people and social circumstances, I want her to be able to say no to someone who’s pushing her boundaries. I want her to be able to stand up for herself or her friends if they’re being bullied. I want her to be able to leave a situation that doesn’t feel good, not to just people please or go along with the group and be peer pressured,” she continued. “I think villain mode can activate around those key areas because it’s really about going against the social norm, it’s about going against the grain and being able to feel strong and safe to be rejected or outcast or embarrassed because you’re choosing yourself.”

In addition to winning “Survivor: Micronesia” and “Australian Survivor: Australia vs. The World,” the author and TV personality is also famous for her appearances on “Cook Islands,” “Heroes vs. Villains,” “Winners at War,” “Deal or No Deal Island” and “The Traitors,” just to name a few.

“We are multi-dimensional beings; we’re not meant to fit in a binary good/bad, hero/villain structure. I really like playing with the word ‘Villain’ while truly being a kind person; I am a kind person, I do care about people. I think that’s very clear if you know me or have read my book or watched me play reality TV,” Shallow said. “I will do what’s required to win — and sometimes other people who aren’t on my side don’t like that. If you look at ‘Micronesia,’ I was only a villain to some of the men. I was a true hero to the women that we worked together with, so I’m only a villain if the men are telling the story.”

“It’s wild that I’m seen as the No. 1 villain across reality TV, but I take it as a compliment because it means that I get it done. I get it done and people are scared of me,” she further noted. “Really, I ride with my own. If you’re on my side, then trust you’ll be taken care of; but if you’re coming for me, you should be afraid.”

Either way you slice it, Shallow is proud to wear the title of Villain, especially when considering the powerful female examples who came before her.

“Vicki Vale from Batman was my first crush as a child. It’s all coming full circle. I was obsessed with Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman. I’ve always felt drawn to these strong, bold female characters on television — and the majority of them are villains,” she concluded. “I never really got into Supergirl or any of the good guys. I wanted to know what the bad girls were doing and how badass they were. I feel like I’m really aligned with my destiny in life, and it feels like a gift and a blessing.”

Up next, Shallow will be taking her “Soul Mate” tour with fellow “Survivor” legend Cirie Fields to San Francisco, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Toronto throughout the winter.