Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones Slam Sally Rooney UK Book Ban as ‘Repressive Absurdity’

“Normal People” stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones have shown their support for author Sally Rooney after the Irish author’s books were pulled from U.K. shelves over her support for Palestine Action, arguing in an open letter that Rooney is “a writer, not a terrorist.”

Edgar-Jones and Mescal became breakout global stars in 2020 thanks to their roles in “Normal People,” the Hulu limited series based on Rooney’s acclaimed 2018 novel of the same name. Now, six years after the limited series premiered on Hulu, the two stars have thrown their weight behind Rooney.

Last week, it was announced that the author’s novels, including “Normal People,” “Conversations with Friends,” “Beautiful World, Where Are You” and “Intermezzo,” would no longer be sold in Britain. The decision was made in response to Rooney’s support for Palestine Action, a group that the U.K. government has classified as a terrorist organization.

Mescal and Edgar-Jones were among the signatories of an open letter published Wednesday in The New Statesman protesting the ban of Rooney’s books.

“Sally Rooney is a writer, not a terrorist. Her books must be available to the public. Their withdrawal from sale, on the basis of ill-conceived and draconian anti-terror legislation, is an affront to basic principles of free speech and expression so long taken for granted in this country,” the letter reads.

It continues, “We categorically reject censorship — whether direct or indirect — and urge the government to change course, amending the legislation which has led us to this point of repressive absurdity.”

The letter was signed by 158 signatories, including Mescal, Edgar-Jones, Susan Sarandon, Tilda Swinton, “Veep” creator Armando Iannucci, Jessie Buckley, the members of Irish band Kneecap, “The Zone of Interest” director Jonathan Glazer and writer Zadie Smith. “Wuthering Heights” and “Task” star Alison Oliver, who also starred in the Hulu limited series adaptation of Rooney’s “Conversations with Friends,” signed the letter as well.

In a column published by The Irish Times last August, Rooney wrote, “I support Palestine Action. If this makes me a ‘supporter of terror’ under U.K. law, so be it.”

Rooney’s publisher, Faber, told the Associated Press that the U.K. government’s outlawing of Palestine Action “has led to circumstances where Faber cannot pass on U.K. earnings to Sally Rooney for her work.” The publisher continued, “To sell a writer’s work and not be able to pass on earnings is an unconscionable situation for a publisher. As such, and in full agreement with Sally, we have taken the decision that we can no longer supply her works in the U.K. in any format.”

Rooney confirmed that Faber’s decision was done “with my full agreement.”

“I have made every effort to be honest with the public about my beliefs and intentions, and I am wholly prepared to accept the consequences,” the author’s statement noted last week. She added that proceeds from her novels and adaptations of her works would continue to be used to support Palestine Action.