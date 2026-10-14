‘Normal People’ Author Sally Rooney’s Books Removed in UK Over Support for Palestine Action Group

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“Normal People” and “Conversations with Friends” author Sally Rooney said Wednesday that her work will no longer be stocked in U.K. bookstores due to her support for the group known as Palestine Action.

“I have made every effort to be honest with the public about my beliefs and intentions, and I am wholly prepared to accept the consequences,” Rooney told BBC News.

Rooney told the BBC that any further publication of her work in the U.K. would be considered a “serious criminal offense,” leading her to agree with Faber, her publisher, to stop distributing her books to stores there. The publication noted that Rooney’s ebooks have already been removed from U.K. services, while existing stock remains in bookstores.