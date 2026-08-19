Piers Morgan, Meghan McCain and More Sound Off on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK Move

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Shortly after reports surfaced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to move back to the United Kingdom this month, critics on both sides of the pond weighed in on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision.

Piers Morgan, one of the duchess’ most prominent and vocal critics, took to X on Wednesday amid the news, initially sharing a hand-on-face emoji. He then followed up his post with a quip, writing, “May have to emigrate to the U.S.”

Morgan’s response was particularly noteworthy given his complicated relationship with the former royal couple. Namely, Morgan left his role on “Good Morning Britain” in 2021 after questioning Markle’s claims about suicidal ideation during her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Yet, Morgan wasn’t the only media figure to offer up a strong reaction to the Sussex’s relocation plan. Meghan McCain, a U.S. conservative commentator, took aim at Harry and Meghan in her own response on X, writing, “One thing about Americans is we can see through bulls–t and we don’t like entitled grifters.”

“They could never hack it here and truly no one gives a s–t about d list royals,” she added. “Good luck to our friends in the U.K., they’re your problem now.”

Similarly, British columnist Allison Pearson questioned what the duke and duchess’ return would mean for their position in the royal family.

“Ye gods. Who wants Harry and Meghan back in the U.K.? How is it supposed to work?” she wrote. “Are they planning on making quasi-Royal visits – in which case they undermine the Prince and Princess of Wales who cordially loathe them.”

As Pearson went on, she called out the couple for their prior criticisms of the U.K., adding, “What happened to Britain being a ghastly, racist country Madam couldn’t stand living in? Are they expecting to spend Christmas at Sandringham, welcomed back into the bosom of the family they trashed? That will work well.”

Meanwhile, Kelvin MacKenzie, an English media executive, speculated that “all the pots of money (Netflix, etc.) have been drained in the U.S. and therefore Harry and Meghan sought pastures.” MacKenzie was likely referring to their Archewell Productions’ deal with the streamer, which saw the original $100 million overall pact with Netflix scaled down into a first-look deal.

In reality, reports have indicated that the Sussexes are moving back to the U.K., as their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, are set to begin school there. It’s said the couple will keep their residence in Montecito, Calif., but plan to move into a non-royal home based in the U.K. Harry and Meghan’s status as private members of the royal family is not expected to change following the move.

For a full roundup of reactions, keep reading.

We’ve done our time here in America my dear friend! @danwootton https://t.co/5L7fCsxD5w — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 19, 2026

Yes, I am losing my shit.

WE DO NOT WANT YOU BACK! pic.twitter.com/mC4yZNPF36 — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) August 19, 2026

I may have to emigrate to the U.S. https://t.co/HRKx7iLopr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 19, 2026

One thing about Americans is we can see through bullshit and we don’t like entitled grifters. They could never hack it here and truly no one gives a shit about d list royals.



Good luck to our friends in the UK, they’re your problem now. https://t.co/lEOIxcI1M9 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 19, 2026

This is a joke, right?

Why on earth would Duchess Meghan go back there? Or Prince Harry? WOW!!! https://t.co/gYw7ccl4k9 — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) August 19, 2026

👍👍👍🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸



My condolences to His Majesty King Charles… https://t.co/qsW6ORQIXf — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 19, 2026

And they say people don’t self deport https://t.co/hEnc4fXQac — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 19, 2026

Ye gods. Who wants Harry and Meghan back in the UK?



How is it supposed to work? Are they planning on making quasi-Royal visits – in which case they undermine the Prince and Princess of Wales who cordially loathe them.



What happened to Britain being a ghastly, racist country… https://t.co/y9IXLkmqwQ — Allison Pearson (@AllisonPearson) August 19, 2026