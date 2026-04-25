Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Applauds Trump’s Humor, But Warns the President ‘Will Probably Offend Some People’ at WHCD | Video

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was feeling optimistic heading into the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, promising a “funny” speech from Donald Trump.

But even the health secretary couldn’t deny that the president was likely to “offend some people” with his planned remarks, saying as much in an interview with C-SPAN at the event.

“I’m anticipating that the president is gonna put on a big performance and probably offend some people in the press,” Kennedy, who was joined by his wife Cheryl Hines, said on the red carpet. “I think it’s good. The president is very funny. Historically, there’s been a lot of comedy at this event — and I hope there’s some good feelings that come from it and people can take a joke.”

Later on in the interview, Kennedy defended Trump as a transparent president, claiming POTUS has been “more open to the press in his administration than any administration in history.”

“He literally gives a press conference every day,” he continued. “He’s set every record for transparency ever … He’s not scared of the press. He’s not scared to talk about his opinion, even though you guys just criticize him all the time. You should appreciate the transparency and accessibility that he’s given the press is unprecedented.” Watch his comments below.

As we previously noted, the 2026 WHCD will be the first one Trump will attend across his five years as president. Additionally, the dinner also skipped out on the trend to be hosted by a comedian and will, instead, have mentalist Oz Pearlman as the featured act.

Though, following the president’s various attacks against the press, several prominent journalists have called for protests at the event. While CNN’s Jake Tapper revealed he’d be wearing a First Amendment pocket square in protest, veteran journalist Jim Acosta encouraged his peers to walk out of the dinner if Trump’s speech turned into an attack on the press.