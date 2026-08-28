Seth Meyers Slams Sean Hannity’s Smug Reaction to IndyCar’s Successful Freedom 250 Race: ‘Just Take the Win’

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Seth Meyers roasted Sean Hannity for his smug reaction to IndyCar’s successful Freedom 250 race, encouraging the conservative pundit to “just take the win.”

During Thursday’s episode of “A Closer Look: Out of Office,” the late night host weighed in on the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, which took place across Saturday and Sunday. Namely, Meyers called out the Fox News personality for posting on X after the successful event, “They said Washington could never host an actual race. Six military branches, a green flag from the President himself and Air Force One buzzing the finish line later, D.C. just proved them all wrong.”

“So again, who the f–k said you couldn’t do it? Why can’t you just take the win?” Meyers sounded off, prompting a laugh from his co-host, Sal Gentile. “You finally do something that even I will concede [was a success] … Just take the win. You’re the most incompetent administration. Everything you do turns to s–t. And you have one thing that goes off smoothly and it’s like, ‘Told ya.’”

He added: “Like, eat crow?! I had to Google today … whether it had happened or not. Like, that’s how little I paid attention to this.”

Meyers then jokingly wondered if he had missed a “whole month” of segments on MS NOW, “[Were they] ignoring Iran and the trade war with Canada and just talking about how tires were going to go flying into the reflecting pool?”

Gentile jumped in on the bit, adding, “The radical left was out there every single day saying the IndyCar race could never happen in Washington, D.C.”

Meyers then mocked Fox News’ fixation on progressives in the Democratic Party, quipping, “Are the Democratic Socialists going to admit that you can have races?”

After Meyers noted he was “so mad” about the manufactured drama, Gentile sounded off on that fact that they “have to admit to being wrong about something that we didn’t even know was happening.”

Watch their full commentary above. A representative for Fox News did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” will return with new episodes on Sept. 21 at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.