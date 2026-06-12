Taylor Swift Fans Are Loving Her A-List Cameraman at Songwriters Hall of Fame: ‘Ask the Expert’

Taylor Swift appeared to have a very famous cameraman as she celebrated her induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. That’s right, famed director Steven Spielberg was spotted documenting the Grammy winner and her fiancé, Travis Kelce, as they danced the night away at Thursday’s celebration.

The X video, which had already been viewed over 70,000 times nearly two hours after being uploaded, saw Swift dancing with the NFL tight end while filming one of the night’s performers. She then panned the camera to herself and Kelce before handing the phone down to Spielberg, who was situated directly next to her at the dinner table.

Spielberg happily took the camera and continued to film the engaged couple, who are rumored to be getting married later this summer.

Of course, it didn’t take long for the internet to react to the A-list exchange, with some labeling it as simply “iconic.”

“Taylor asking Spielberg to film her & Travis dancing is like universes crossing over,” one fan wrote on X. “Thats so freaking epic. My mind just can’t handle all of this.”

Another chimed in with, “That’s so iconic!!!”

Many applauded Swift’s choice of cameraman, with one fan putting it best with: “He would get the good lighting.” Another fan expressed a similar sentiment, writing, “Ask the expert.”

Though, there was some debate over whether it was Swift who asked Spielberg for the on-camera moment or vice versa.

At the Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala, Taylor Swift goes Spielberg mode as she and Travis Kelce dance along to John Fogerty (and his sons) performing ‘Fortunate Son’ pic.twitter.com/hFtXH6bnSV — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 12, 2026

“It was HIS phone. He puts it back in his pocket at the end,” one Swiftie defended before critics could go after the pop star. A second fan also commented, “Other way around, it’s Spielberg’s phone and he gave it to her to film.”

Regardless, plenty of stars were in attendance for Thursday’s event, which saw Swift, Kenny Loggins, Alanis Morissette, KISS’ Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, Walter Afanasieff, Terry Britten and Graham Lyle all inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.