TikToker Roasts Pam Bondi’s Culver City Attack: ‘Worst Crime’ Is the Price of Erewhon Smoothies | Video

Comedian Heather Gardner took to TikTok Wednesday to roast Attorney General Pam Bondi‘s barb about the crime in Culver City, Calif., joking that the city’s worst offense is that its Erewhon charges “$24 for a smoothie.”

During a fiery House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday over the Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein Files, Bondi at one point tried to insult California Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove. “Her district includes Culver City and she’s not talking about any crime in her district, nothing about helping crime in her district,” Bondi said. “She’s not even worth getting into the details.”

The attorney general’s remark caught Gardner’s attention, who posted a video hours later wryly debunking Bondi’s suggestion that Culver City is somehow a crime-ridden city. “That’s my city,” Gardner said at the top of the video, before beginning a tour of the Los Angeles County spot.

“Do you know how many murders were in Culver City this past year?” Gardner asked in the video. “Zero, which is how many blocks you have to walk to find a happy hour.” Moments later, as she sat on one of the city’s park benches, Gardner joked, “The worst crime in Culver City is that Pam Bondi might actually fit in with that nose job and bleach blonde hair.”

@heathergtv Pam Bondi made MY town, Culver City, trend. I had to investigate. For real… the worst crime of the century is that this woman had made a mockery of our justice system. Release the un-redacted files. Prosecute the REAL crimes. ♬ original sound – Heather Gardner

“The worst crime in Culver City is that my favorite Mexican restaurant used to serve $3 margaritas and now they’re $5 margaritas,” Gardner added. At the end of the video, the comedian announced, “I stand corrected. We found some crime,” before referring to a nearby, discarded Abercrombie & Fitch bag as “litter.”

“Pam Bondi made MY town, Culver City, trend. I had to investigate,” Gardner wrote in her caption for the video, adding, “For real … the worst crime of the century is that this woman [has] made a mockery of our justice system. Release the un-redacted files. Prosecute the REAL crimes.”

The comedian is not the only Culver City resident who has responded to Bondi’s remarks. Culver City Mayor Freddy Puza addressed the attorney general in an Instagram post late Wednesday as well.

“The facts simply do not support the Attorney General’s narrative from today’s Congressional hearing,” Puza wrote. “We welcome the correction from the federal Department of Justice, but we won’t hold our breath.”