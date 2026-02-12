‘Morning Joe’ Demolishes Pam Bondi’s ‘Repulsive’ Behavior at Epstein Files Hearing: ‘It’s a Cover-Up’ | Video

The hosts of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe” torched U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi‘s “childlike” behavior at a House Judiciary Committee hearing over the Epstein Files, calling it “one of the saddest, most pitiful, just cringe-inducing performances in Capitol Hill history.”

The segment began with a clip of Bondi trading barbs with Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin and accusing him of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” Afterward, “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough said Bondi’s rhetoric was “just childlike” and torched the attorney general for trying to pivot the hearing’s focus away from Epstein’s victims to the U.S. stock market. “She said [that] what we really should be talking about [is] not the raped girls, not the rich and powerful men, but what we should really be talking about is the Dow Industrial,” Scarborough observed.

“You cannot make that up. That is so offensive, so repulsive that anybody would actually say that. But there it was,” Scarborough noted. The former Florida Republican congressman, who said that he has known Bondi for years, then took an opportunity to ask the attorney general, “Is it really worth it? What is worth doing that to yourself and your reputation and your country?”

“The question is about young girls who have been raped. Not about the S&P 500. The question is about people all around Donald Trump. I could list the names, those in government, those in his family, those around him that are all over the Epstein Files,” Scarborough continued, before remarking, “The Epstein class who is running this government is still being protected by Pam Bondi.”

You can watch the full “Morning Joe” segment yourself in the video below.

“They’re desperately trying to continue to keep this from the American people,” Scarbrough said of the Trump administration. “Who is in the Epstein class that they are trying to protect?” The “Morning Joe” host subsequently noted, “By the way, this is a Republican issue! This was a MAGA issue!” His latter comment prompted “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski to interject, “It was.”

“It’s a cover-up,” Scarborough said. “The cover-up spans decades. [Bondi’s] now the face of the cover-up for this administration, and she can keep trying to talk over people, but that doesn’t obscure the fact that she’s part of a huge cover-up right now.” The “Morning Joe” host additionally took issue with Bondi’s repeated use of the “Trump Derangement Syndrome” phrase and her refusal to acknowledge the Epstein victims who were in attendance at the Thursday hearing.

“Those that have Trump Derangement Syndrome are those who have basically thrown all of their professional careers overboard because they’re so deranged at trying to get into the good graces of Donald Trump that they will literally ignore child rape victims when they’re right behind them,” Scarborough argued. Brzezinski then ended the segment with a warning for other members of the Trump administration.

“For Republicans who remain silent, who continue to follow in these footsteps, it’s going to get harder,” Brzezinski warned. “It’s getting harder to do what you do because it looks terrible. It looks so brutally obvious that you are not working for the American people.”