It’s only been four days, but Grand Theft Auto VI has already broken numerous records in the world of gaming — including 50 million hours watched globally on Twitch’s GTA6 category by Friday morning alone.

Rockstar’s first GTA entry in 13 years was a hot topic during Twitch CEO Dan Clancy’s keynote speech at TwitchCon 2026 last weekend in San Diego, then further echoed by Chief Product Officer Mike Minton and VP of Global Business Development Mike Olsen in conversation with TheWrap.

“Short-form content is so important for live-streaming creators. One of the biggest challenges we have is more than half of streams from smaller streamers — not partner yet — don’t have a single clip at the end of their stream. The last thing you want to do after streaming for six hours is go scrub through a VOD and try to find those moments,” Minton explained. “The team came up with that idea and literally built it in a couple days; two weeks later, it’s in the keynote at TwitchCon. That’s how fast things are moving now in terms of our ability to build new product, new features, new experiences. It solves an important problem, I think creators will find it quite useful.”

Grand Theft Auto 6 also broke Twitch’s previous record set by Valorant in 2020 with 1.7 million concurrent viewers as launch day on Thursday saw 3.3 million live viewers in the GTA VI category. Streamers will soon be able to capitalize on this unprecedented interest with updates to clipping, as well as category recaps, host mode, auto raids and stream rewind (details here).

“The ability to let chat tell you what’s most relevant, that’s what’s really unique and interesting about this product and about Twitch’s interactivity,” Olsen said. “Creators only have so much time, so our ability to help them showcase the most important moments and to cut down on the time it takes to do that is really incredibly valuable to them and to the community.”

“When we think about the viewer and you think about the attention economy, there’s certainly a lot of people that are trying to get the attention of people and things have changed over the last number of years: a lot more short-form consumption, feed-driven, etc.,” Minton added. “By making live-streaming more mainstream, it’s a good thing overall. It helps creators find audiences in multiple places, and that’s really important.”

But why do the people innovating the technology think younger generations are drawn to live-streaming, as opposed to more traditional entertainment offerings?

“It’s the unpredictable nature of: What’s going on?” Minton offered. “These creators are creating interest that I want to be a part of it. I want to see it. I want to be there live in the moment as opposed to seeing it later in short-form.”

“It just creates a different experience, because you’re part of that content. Having been there, you feel closer to it than if you did after the fact. There’s also a realness and an authenticity that is the real appeal right now,” Olsen agreed. “With AI and AI slop, it’s probably pretty impossible to fake live and I think audiences know that and gravitate to that. It’s really hard for the algorithm to sit between the creator and the community when it’s live because the community is part of the content and part of the creation.”

That community showed up in droves for TwitchCon 2026 at the San Diego Convention Center, bringing together 20,000 streamers and users under one massive roof — regardless of their personal interests or genres.

“[Our streamers] have become very quite relevant. It gives aspiration for every content creator that potentially they could achieve this with enough passion, creativity, artistry and all the things that go into it,” Minton shared. “We’re a service that helps creators build communities around their content and their interests. So we don’t think of ourselves, necessarily, as social media. We are certainly a tech company, but only in as much as that enables us to deliver our mission of serving primarily live-streaming creators. If you had the tech by itself, what would that do for you? You have to have the content and the creators.”

So what’s next for Twitch and live-streaming in general, 15 years after launch?

“I think the biggest thing in the future is live-streaming being a part of every influencer’s activities; to see these people use live-streaming to really connect with their fans in a real way — even more mainstream, so to speak,” Minton concluded. “Whether it’s a professional athlete or somebody that’s passionate about League of Legends, they both have an opportunity to find their community.”