Where Is the Cast of ‘Hannah Montana’ Now?

Twenty years after the Disney Channel series changed culture for Zillennials nationwide, the cast of “Hannah Montana” reunited in Hollywood to celebrate the legacy of the beloved pop star.

Miley Cyrus took a lesson she learned from her godmother, Dolly Parton, and started teasing a 20th Hannah-versary before it even existed. Her manifestation paid off at Monday’s world premiere of the “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.”

While there were some notable absences—Emily Osment and Mitchel Musso, who played Miley Stewart’s middle school best friends—much of the cast turned out for the anniversary. Despite their absences, both child stars paid tribute to the Disney Channel series that launched their careers.

The Cyrus family also showed up to support Miley’s reclaiming of her childhood pop alter-ego. Though Billy Ray and Noah Cyrus were absent from the carpet, Miley’s father and sister each made cameos in the Disney+ special.

Keep reading to learn more about where the cast of “Hannah Montana” is now and how they showed up for the series’ 20th anniversary.