Where Is the Cast of ‘Hannah Montana’ Now?

Twenty years after the Disney Channel series changed culture for Zillennials nationwide, the cast of “Hannah Montana” reunited in Hollywood to celebrate the legacy of the beloved pop star.
Miley Cyrus took a lesson she learned from her godmother, Dolly Parton, and started teasing a 20th Hannah-versary before it even existed. Her manifestation paid off at Monday’s world premiere of the “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.”
While there were some notable absences—Emily Osment and Mitchel Musso, who played Miley Stewart’s middle school best friends—much of the cast turned out for the anniversary. Despite their absences, both child stars paid tribute to the Disney Channel series that launched their careers.
The Cyrus family also showed up to support Miley’s reclaiming of her childhood pop alter-ego. Though Billy Ray and Noah Cyrus were absent from the carpet, Miley’s father and sister each made cameos in the Disney+ special.
Keep reading to learn more about where the cast of “Hannah Montana” is now and how they showed up for the series’ 20th anniversary.
Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana
After manifesting the Hannah-versary into existence, Cyrus took “Hannah Montana” fans down memory lane for the 20th anniversary special. Most recently, Cyrus released her ninth studio album “Something Beautiful” in May 2025. She won her first Grammy Award in 2024 for her single “Flowers.” The pop-star took home Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for the hit.
Emily Osment as Lilly Truscott
While she did not appear at the carpet or in the “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special,” Osment wished her Disney Channel co-stars well in an Instagram post Monday, thanking the fans who have supported for twenty years.
“I was not able to be a part of the 20-year reunion because we are here shooting our show,” Osment shared in a video message. The sitcom actress currently plays Mandy McAllister in the “Big Bang Theory” spinoff “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,” which is currently airing Season 2.
Mitchel Musso as Oliver Oken
Musso got his start on “Hannah Montana” as Oliver Oken, one third of the best friend trio with Cyrus and Osment. The actor did not appear in the reunion special or at the carpet but shared a tribute to his Instagram Monday.
The child star was arrested in 2023 for public intoxication and theft in Texas. He has since been dismissed on the charges, noting it was a “big misunderstanding.” He has recently appeared in crime drama “The Rise.” Other than that role he has worked with Disney voice acting roles in “Phineas and Ferb the Movie” and “Milo Murphy’s Law.”
Billy Ray Cyrus as Robby Ray
Billy Ray iconically played Miley’s father on-and-off screen of “Hannah Montana.” The Cyrus family’s relationship has been on the rocks in recent years, but as of the special taping the father-daughter duo seem to be on good terms.
Billy Ray appeared on the set of “Hannah Montana” for a sweet bonding moment in the special, seeing the father-daughter duo reading a scene from the series’ final episode. The onscreen reunion comes after Miley reportedly stopped speaking to her father for several years in the midst of her parents’ 2022 divorce. In the special she tells host Alex Cooper that “it feels good” when the Cyruses are getting along.
Jason Earles as Jackson Stewart
The Stewart family would not be complete without Jackson. Earles played Miley’s fun-loving, ever-annoying older brother in the series. He currently hosts a “Hannah Montana” rewatch podcast “Best of Both Our Worlds.”
The actor also recently appeared in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and “The Block.” His other credits include “National Treasure” and “American Pie Presents: Band Camp.”
Moisés Arias as Rico Suave Jr.
Arias returned to the “Hannah Montana” world at the 20th anniversary carpet Monday. The child star played Rico, the manager of Rico’s Surf Shop, who got into antics with Jackson Stewart.
Most recently, Arias was a guest star in “Fallout” Season 2. He currently has two films “Here Comes the Flood” and “52nd State” in post-production.
Cody Linley as Jake Ryan
Linley played Jake Ryan, both Miley and Hannah’s on-again-off-again boyfriend. The child star reunited with Cyrus at the reunion special taping, where Cyrus revealed she was Team Jake.
Linley has branched off from acting into directing and producing with several short films in the works. His other credits include “Sharknado,” “Hoovey” and “Happy Epidemic.”