‘Hannah Montana’ Alum Emily Osment Explains Absence From 20th Anniversary Special: ‘I’m So Grateful’ | Video

Twenty years after “Hannah Montana” premiered on Disney Channel, Miley Cyrus and others reassembled for a “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.” But not every former Disney star could be involved.

Emily Osment, who starred on “Hannah Montana” as Miley Stewart’s best friend Lilly Truscott, took to Instagram on Monday just hours before the premiere of the special to explain why she would be MIA.

The reason? As fans suspected, Osment’s filming on “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” got in the way.

“I was not able to be a part of the 20-year reunion because we are here shooting our show,” Osment shared in a video message. “I wanted to say hello and thank you to everybody that has stuck by us all these years, and I’m so grateful that you guys all still love the show. I’m so proud to be a part of it.”

Osment appeared in a video on-set alongside her “Georgie & Mandy” co-star (coincidentally named) Montana Jordan, asking if he’s “ever heard of this show that’s called ‘Hannah Montana.’” Her co-star joked that he’d never heard of such a program (despite Osment noting in the comments that he’s seen every episode).

“Well did you know that tomorrow is the 20-year anniversary? That’s how old I am,” Osment said.

“20 years?” Jordan asked. “Golly, you’re old.” You can watch the full video below.

Attached to the video, Osment shared a longer appreciation post with her fans, expressing her gratitude that they’ve stuck with her and continued their love of a show that “changed my life.”

“I can’t tell you what your sweet messages mean to me and how lucky I feel to have been apart of this once in a generation goliath of a television show,” Osment wrote. “Thank you for letting me into your living rooms and I hope to still be there many years from now. Would never be where I am without you guys, working on another beautiful show I love so dearly.”

The fans shared their appreciation right back. Hundreds of commenters chimed in to express their love for Osment and the “Hannah Montana” character she originated decades ago.

“Love you, Emily and I will miss lola when watching the 20th anniversary special,” one commenter said. Another noted, “The way you speak about this era with so much gratitude… it makes us love you even more. Thank you for growing with us.”

The “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special” will premiere on Disney+ at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 24, 20 years after the premiere of “Hannah Montana” on Disney Channel.