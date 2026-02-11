Soccer Star Abby Wambach Exits Wasserman Agency Over Epstein Ties: ‘Casey Should Resign’

Abby Wambach is the latest to leave Wasserman Agency over Casey Wasserman’s email correspondence leaked in the Epstein Files.

The soccer star announced she left the agency in an Instagram post Wednesda. She is the first athlete to leave the agency over the founder and CEO’s correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell and the first to weigh in on the controversy publicly on social media.

“I have left the Wasserman Agency,” Wambach wrote. “I read Casey Wasserman’s correspondences in the Epstein files. I know what I know, and I am following my gut and my values. I will not participate in any business arrangement under his leadership. I also need to say this: I’m grateful to my agent, who I’ve known for almost 20 years and trust.”

“Casey should resign,” she added. “He should leave, so more people like me don’t have to. I am unclear of my next steps. That’s OK with me, I just know where I can’t be.”

The soccer star is an outspoken activist for gender equity, equal pay and LGBTQ+ rights, using her platform from the U.S. Women’s National Team to unpack these inequities.

Wambach joins Chappell Roan in leaving the agency after the founder and CEO’s suggestive email exchanges with Epstein’s accomplice and convicted sex offender were exposed.

“No artist, agent or employee should be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values,” the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram. “This decision reflects my belief that meaningful change in our industry requires accountability and leadership that earns trust. ”

Billie Eilish had previously left the agency over revelations of the CEO’s alleged extramarital affairs.

A group of music agents at Wasserman also demanded that the founder and CEO step down from the company, according to two individuals who spoke to TheWrap Sunday — among them music agents Duffy McSwiggin, SVP of Music at Wasserman, and senior agent Marty Diamond.

The agents have presented Wasserman with an ultimatum, TheWrap exclusively learned, to sell them the music business and leave or they will leave the agency. Wasserman was originally founded as a sports-focused agency but acquired the music business from Paradigm in 2021.