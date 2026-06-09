Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Find a New Sport Ahead of FIFA World Cup | Video

With just two days to go before kickoff, the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues to draw superstar talent from across the wide world of sports.

Case in point: DICK’S Sporting Goods and adidas’ new ad spot out Tuesday, featuring top athletes like Lionel Messi, Trinity Rodman, Lamine Yamal, Juanpa Zurita, Cobi Jones, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes.

“Few events capture the excitement and passion of sport like the World Cup,” Melissa Christian, VP of Brand Building at DICK’S, said in a Tuesday statement. “With adidas’ deep roots and long-standing connection to the tournament, this partnership is a natural way to bring that energy to athletes everywhere and highlight how DICK’S helps them step into their own World Cup moment.”

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“The FIFA World Cup coming to our backyard this summer is a once-in-a-generation moment for sport in North America, and we wanted to partner with DICK’S Sporting Goods to meet that energy with something truly special and reflective of the moment,” added Chris Murphy, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at adidas North America. “Bringing together past and current icons like Cobi Jones, Messi and Mahomes, paired with the future of the sport, including Lamine, Trinity and beyond, will inspire the next generation of athletes to watch, celebrate and play.”

The ‘Where It All Kicks Off’ campaign comes from OBB and its Bolded content studio. This latest World Cup-inspired clip follows a similar entry from adidas earlier this spring starring Timothée Chalamet and Bad Bunny.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup runs June 11 through July 19.