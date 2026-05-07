Timothée Chalamet Enlists A-List Friends for FIFA World Cup-Inspired Short Film

Timothée Chalamet is already well-known for his love of football, basketball and ping-pong, but it turns out he’s also a big fan of fútbol.

Ahead of next month’s FIFA World Cup, the Oscar-nominated actor teamed up with adidas, Bad Bunny and an entire team of A-List athletes to make the soccer-inspired short film, “Backyard Legends.”

The sports icons involved in the project include Lionel Messi, Trinity Rodman, Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham, Zinedine Zidane, Alessandro Del Piero and David Beckham.

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Together, they “bring to life the greatest Football story ever told. A legend of a pitch where they play ‘win or go home,’ and rumor has it that this one crew hasn’t lost in 30 years,” adidas teased on Thursday.

“Set against a nostalgic soundtrack and ’90s street and terrace style, ‘Backyard Legends’ celebrates the joy of free play and the love of the game — reminding fans around the world that every pitch, from backyards to stadiums, can create a legend,” the company added in a logline.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup runs June 11-July 19 across 16 cities throughout Canada, Mexico and the United States.



