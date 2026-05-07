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Timothée Chalamet Enlists A-List Friends for FIFA World Cup-Inspired Short Film

Lionel Messi, Bad Bunny, Trinity Rodman, David Beckham and more team up with adidas for “Backyard Legends” ahead of next month’s soccer championship

JD Knapp
Lionel Messi, Bad Bunny
Lionel Messi and Bad Bunny for "Backyard Legends" (adidas)

Timothée Chalamet is already well-known for his love of football, basketball and ping-pong, but it turns out he’s also a big fan of fútbol.

Ahead of next month’s FIFA World Cup, the Oscar-nominated actor teamed up with adidas, Bad Bunny and an entire team of A-List athletes to make the soccer-inspired short film, “Backyard Legends.”

The sports icons involved in the project include Lionel Messi, Trinity Rodman, Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham, Zinedine Zidane, Alessandro Del Piero and David Beckham.

Together, they “bring to life the greatest Football story ever told. A legend of a pitch where they play ‘win or go home,’ and rumor has it that this one crew hasn’t lost in 30 years,” adidas teased on Thursday.

“Set against a nostalgic soundtrack and ’90s street and terrace style, ‘Backyard Legends’ celebrates the joy of free play and the love of the game — reminding fans around the world that every pitch, from backyards to stadiums, can create a legend,” the company added in a logline.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup runs June 11-July 19 across 16 cities throughout Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Tara Davis-Woodhall, Hunter Woodhall
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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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