J.J. Watt Nabs Permanent ‘NFL On CBS’ Lead Analyst Spot After Tony Romo’s Exit

J.J. Watt has scored a permanent role as Lead Analyst for “NFL On CBS” following Tony Romo’s exit, the network announced on Thursday.

The multi-year agreement will see the former football player continue working with Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson after joining the team atop the 2026 season.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful to have the opportunity to represent CBS Sports and all of the fantastic people who make this place so special,” Watt shared in a statement. “From the brotherhood of ‘The NFL Today’ to my crews calling games, I couldn’t ask for better teammates alongside me on this television journey. I am thankful to David Berson for his leadership, vision and trust. I love this job and can’t wait to see ya Sunday with Jim and Tracy and many more Sundays to come!”

“I’ve had a front-row seat to JJ’s growth as a top-tier broadcaster, watching him tackle this role just like he did his hall-of-fame playing career,” added David Berson, Chairman of Skydance’s Global Sports Group. “He’s insightful, entertaining, passionate, meticulous in his preparation and the ultimate teammate. He has a unique ability to see things and communicate to fans of all levels. We are thrilled to have him leading our NFL coverage.”

Watt first joined CBS Sports in 2023 as a studio analyst for “The NFL Today” and began calling games in 2025. His promotion comes three weeks after fellow NFL veteran Romo left the network after nine years following his July OWI arrest.

“CBS Sports and Tony Romo have mutually agreed to part ways,” the network said in a statement earlier this month. “We thank Tony for his contributions over the past nine years and wish him the best moving forward.”

At the time, Romo further noted he was “proud” of his tenure at CBS and plans to take a break to focus on his health and family before pursuing his next opportunity: “I am grateful for my time with CBS Sports and for the continued support of my family and friends, as well as the NFL community and fans.”