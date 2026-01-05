Jon Hamm to Host 2026 NFL Honors

Jon Hamm has been tapped to host the 15th annual NFL Honors.

The 2026 iteration of the yearly NFL awards special, presented by Invisalign, is set to be held on Thursday, Feb. 5, at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. It will air live on NBC and NFL Network at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT and will be available to stream on Peacock and NFL+. The event’s red carpet show will begin airing an hour prior to its start time.

Hamm will be taking over hosting duties this year from 2025 host Snoop Dogg. Monday’s announcement comes just 10 months after the “Your Friends & Neighbors” actor, a proud Kansas City Chiefs fan, helped introduce his team prior to their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

“Week after week, the NFL delivers performances that remind you why this game means so much to so many people,” he said in a statement. “I’m honored to host an evening that celebrates the players, their immense talents and the unforgettable moments that defined this season.”

“We’re thrilled to have Jon Hamm host NFL Honors, as we mark the show’s 15th year,” added Angela Ellis, NFL Vice President of Original Content and Entertainment. “His impressive acting career, passionate football fandom and overall charisma will create an unforgettable night that celebrates the very best of the league, from the performances on the field to the people and stories that define the season.”

In 2026, the ceremony is set to debut the first-ever Protector of the Year Award, a new accolade meant to honor the NFL’s best offensive lineman. The winner will be selected by a group of former NFL offensive linemen, including Jason Kelce, Orlando Pace, Will Shields, LeCharles Bentley, Shaun O’Hara and Andrew Whitworth. The selection process makes it the NFL Honors’ only on-field award decided by veterans that played the spotlighted position themselves.

You can find the full list of awards presented at this year’s NFL Honors, below.

AP Most Valuable Player

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Protector of the Year Award

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

Salute to Service Award

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Don Shula High School Coach of the Year

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

NFL FLAG Players of the Year Award

NFL Fan of the Year

Three days after this year’s NFL Honors ceremony, Super Bowl LX will air and stream live Sunday, Feb. 8, on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo.