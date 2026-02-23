Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. Set September Rematch at Netflix

Get ready for another Fight of the Century, because Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are set for a rematch this September — airing live on Netflix.

The athletes will hold the first-ever boxing match at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Sept. 19, 11 years after their May 2015 fight. At the time, Mayweather won via unanimous decision in what became the then-highest-grossing fight in boxing history.

“Earlier in my career, I spent weeks in Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao’s training camps in Las Vegas and the Philippines,” Netflix vice president of Sports Gabe Spitzer told Tudum on Monday. “It was undeniable that they were the two hardest workers in boxing, and their wins and accolades were a product of that. Bringing this rematch to Netflix is a massive ‘full circle’ moment. We’re thrilled to combine their storied rivalry with the immersive technology of Sphere to deliver a landmark sporting event to our members worldwide.”

The live sporting event will be produced by EverWonder Studio, Hidden Empire Film Group and Limitless X Holdings, with promotion from Manny Pacquiao Promotions, Mayweather Promotions and CSI Sports/Fight Sports.

The news comes a week after Netflix set another high-profile fight between MMA stars Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano for May 16.

Mayweather Jr. vs. Pacquiao airs live Sept. 19 on Netflix.