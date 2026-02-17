Netflix Gets Into the MMA Hexagon With Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano in May

Netflix will soon be adding mixed martial arts to its live sports roster, as Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano are set to headline a fight night on May 16.

The live sporting event at Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome follows the streamer’s boxing partnership with Most Valuable Promotions, which saw Jake Paul take on Mike Tyson as the most-streamed sporting event ever with 125 million viewers. Additional fights on the Rousey vs. Carano card are still to come.

“Been waiting so long to announce this,” Rousey told Tudum. “Me and Gina Carano are gonna throw down in the biggest superfight in women’s combat sport history, and we’re partnering with the fighter-first promoter, MVP, as well as the baddest streamer on the planet, Netflix. This is for all MMA fans past, present, and future.”

“Ronda came to me and said there is only one person she would make a comeback for, and it’s been her dream to make this fight happen between us,” Carano added.

Rousey is a UFC champion and Olympic medalist with a record of 12-2 (9 submissions, 3 KOs), while Carano broke ground for women in the sport with Elite Xtreme Combat and Strikeforce and a 7-1 record (1 submission, 3 KOs). Both featherweights have also notably made the move from athlete to actress.

“After the record-breaking success in boxing, we wanted our first MMA event to be truly legendary,” Netflix VP of Sports Gabe Spitzer said in a Tuesday statement. “These are more than just athletes — they are generational stars, and having them headline our MMA debut at the Intuit Dome is a defining moment for us.”

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano airs live on May 16, with tickets going on sale March 5.