Netflix and The Ringer Nab Tom Pelissero After ESPN Exit

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Tom Pelissero is back in the game, joining Netflix and Spotify’s The Ringer in a multiyear deal after his termination from ESPN last month.

The NFL insider will serve as a sideline reporter for the streamer’s future football games, as well as a co-host for The Ringer’s NFL Show podcast. “Let’s go,” he celebrated on Instagram.

His first game with Netflix will be the Rams vs. 49ers on Sept. 10 in Melbourne, Australia, alongside Noah Eagle, Luke Kuechly and MJ Acosta-Ruiz. Pelissero is also set to cover games on Thanksgiving Eve, a doubleheader on Christmas Gameday and a Week 18 matchup to end the regular season.

The sports expert will also appear every Thursday on The Bill Simmons Podcast during football season, in addition to writing about the league for The Ringer.

Pelissero joined the NFL Network in July 2017, but was let go by ESPN in July as part of mass layoffs following its acquisition in February. Prior to that, he first made a name for himself covering the Minnesota Vikings for KFAN, in addition to roles at the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram, the Green Bay Press-Gazette, 1500 ESPN Twin Cities, USA Today and SiriusXM.

This update is the latest in the partnership between Netflix and Spotify, first announced last October. Since then, the streamer has aired video versions of some of the music provider’s top podcasts.